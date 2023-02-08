LOOK: Curry, Durant react to LeBron passing Kareem for NBA record

MAGICAL MOMENT. Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates with his wife Savannah and son Bryce Maximus after breaking the record for all-time scoring in the NBA.

‘Legendary stuff right there,’ says NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers Stephen Curry of LeBron James breaching the 38,388-point mark needed to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record and he did it in style. The Los Angeles Lakers star hit a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder that gave him 38,388 points for his career with time to spare. The moment was a big one for the NBA world, which had his peers such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant giving him props.

Steph Curry gave King James a “legendary” shoutout for breaching the 38,388 mark needed to break Kareem’s record.

Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023

Kevin Durant had an entire video prepped and tweeted out by the Brooklyn Nets to congratulate LeBron for the historic moment.

A few of LeBron’s former teammates in Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., Matthew Dellavedova, and Dwight Howard gave the Lakers star his flowers.

True Greatness. Incredibly grateful to have witnessed and been a part of your journey. History made.



38,388 🐐 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 8, 2023

First name greatest, last name ever..



👑 🐐



330’s very own – Congratulations @KingJames — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) February 8, 2023

He really said he could be the scoring title. And went and did it. Congrats @KingJames Gotta believe it to see it. — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 8, 2023

NBA royalty was active on Twitter as nearly every All-Star dedicated a message or gave a reaction to LeBron James making NBA history.

One of One! Congrats bro @KingJames — James Harden (@JHarden13) February 8, 2023

Greatest of All Time 👑

💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 8, 2023

The greatest !! congrats to @KingJames — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) February 8, 2023

Tuff 💯 — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) February 8, 2023

