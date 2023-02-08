LOOK: Curry, Durant react to LeBron passing Kareem for NBA record

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record and he did it in style. The Los Angeles Lakers star hit a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder that gave him 38,388 points for his career with time to spare. The moment was a big one for the NBA world, which had his peers such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant giving him props.
Steph Curry gave King James a “legendary” shoutout for breaching the 38,388 mark needed to break Kareem’s record.
Kevin Durant had an entire video prepped and tweeted out by the Brooklyn Nets to congratulate LeBron for the historic moment.
A few of LeBron’s former teammates in Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., Matthew Dellavedova, and Dwight Howard gave the Lakers star his flowers.
NBA royalty was active on Twitter as nearly every All-Star dedicated a message or gave a reaction to LeBron James making NBA history.
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.