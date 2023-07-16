WATCH: Injured Kai Sotto wraps up NBA Summer League with block, assist

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipino center Kai Sotto's NBA Summer League stint ends early due to a reported back injury, but nonetheless contributes in another Orlando Magic loss

MANILA, Philippines – In an anticlimactic twist to a budding NBA Summer League stint, Kai Sotto quietly wrapped up his first foray with the Orlando Magic after reportedly suffering a back injury against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, July 15 (Sunday, July 16, Manila time).

Entering the game in the first quarter, the 7-foot-3 center only managed to play 8 minutes and 9 seconds and exited before halftime, never to return due to his reported injury. The Celtics ended up routing the winless Magic, 94-77.

In contrast to his productive debut, Sotto missed all three of his shots, committed 2 turnovers, and tallied a plus-minus of -11, but nonetheless still had 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block.

Sotto now plays the waiting game on both his back and his flickering NBA dream as the Summer League wraps up.

The former Adelaide 36ers import of the Australia National Basketball League (NBL), however, still has a standing contract with the Japan B. League’s Hiroshima Dragonflies as a fallback, as well as a reserved spot with the Gilas Pilipinas national team set to play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. – Rappler.com