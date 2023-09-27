Lyceum keeps champion Letran winless off 1-point win; reloaded EAC downs Perpetual

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOT ANOTHER ONE. LPU Pirates forward Shawn Umali reacts in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament

Shawn Umali and clutch John Barba will Lyceum past another NCAA contender in three-time defending champion Letran, while retooled EAC trips Perpetual as its first Season 99 victim

MANILA, Philippines – The LPU Pirates rode a wave of underdog momentum from their NCAA Season 99 opening-day win and stunned the three-time defending champion Letran Knights, 70-69, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, September 27.

Fresh off their conquest of the Will Gozum-less St. Benilde Blazers, the Pirates once again stormed through another title contender to rise to a 2-0 record, while the Knights fell to an unlikely 0-2 hole.

Shawn Umali and Enoch Valdez led the way with 15 and 10 points, respectively, but it was John Barba who willed Lyceum to the finish line with 4 of his 9 points coming in the final minute of regulation to turn a 66-69 deficit to a 70-69 finale.

Breakout star candidate Kurt Reyson paced another heartbreaking Letran loss with a game-high 17 points to go with 6 assists and 5 rebounds, while Kobe Monje added 10 points, unfortunately missing the game-winning three as time expired.

Meanwhile, the EAC Generals started their campaign to finally rise from perennial cellar-dweller status with an invigorating 75-67 upset of the Perpetual Help Altas.

Graduating forward JP Maguliano spearheaded the winning rally with a game-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 3-of-4 from three, plus 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.

Ralph Robin and Nat Cosejo chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively, while JC Luciano made up for a 1-point outing on zero field goal attempts with a game-high 14 boards, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Carlo Ferreras tallied a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double in the loss, but fired away a 6-of-21 clip to get there, as Marcus Nitura backstopped with a well-rounded line of 11 points, 8 boards, 4 assists, and 2 steals in just 21 minutes.

The Scores

First Game

EAC 75 – Maguliano 24, Robin 12, Cosejo 10, Ochavo 8, Gurtiza 5, Umpad 4, Dominguez 3, Cosa 3, Quinal 3, Bacud 2, Luciano 1, Balowa 0, Tolentino 0, Angeles 0, Ednilag 0.

Perpetual 67 – Ferreras 16, Nitura 11, Pagaran 8, Omega 7, Roque 6, Abis 6, Boral 5, Orgo 4, Cuevas 2, Gelsano 2, Barcuma 0, Nunez 0, Sevilla 0, Movida 0, Ramirez 0.

Quarters: 21-16; 43-30; 57-53; 75-67.

Second Game

Lyceum 70 – Umali 15, Valdez 10, Barba 9, Montano 7, Penafiel 7, Omandac 7, Villegas 5, Aviles 4, Bravo 4, Cunanan 2, Gaudana 0, Culanay 0, Moralejo 0, Versoza 0.

Letran 69 – Reyson 17, Monje 13, Javillonar 10, Santos 8, Go 7, Ariar 6, Cuajao 4, Galvez 3, Tolentino 1, Guarino 0, Batallier 0, Fajardo 0.

Quarters: 21-18; 36-35; 52-51; 70-69.

– Rappler.com