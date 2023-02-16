‘Dream come true’ for Scottie Thompson as Perpetual retires No. 6 jersey

JERSEY RETIREMENT. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel player Scottie Thompson together with wife Jinky Thompson, Perpetual Altas team manager and Athletic Director Anton Tamayo and Perpetual Help Medical Center president Richard Tamayo pose behind the replica of Thompson's Perpetual Altas No. 6 NCAA jersey, during ceremonies at Gym II of the Home of the Altas in Las Piñas City, on February 16, 2023.

Perpetual honors Scottie Thompson as he went on to star for Barangay Ginebra and Gilas Pilipinas following a stellar run with the Altas in the NCAA

LAS PIÑAS, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra star guard Scottie Thompson realized a lifelong dream after having his No. 6 jersey retired by his alma mater University of Perpetual Help at their main campus on Thursday, February 16.

The school honored Thompson – arguably the Altas’ most successful product – as he went on to star for the Gin Kings in the PBA, winning seven titles and an MVP award, following a stellar run with Perpetual in the NCAA.

Also a Gilas Pilipinas mainstay, Thompson is being primed to represent the country in the FIBA World Cup later this year.

“Ever since I started playing basketball, I only dreamt about these things, these moments. Now, they are happening to me,” said Thompson in Filipino.

“Wow. What a dream come true.”

Thompson received a warm welcome in his return to the university, with students and alumni wanting a piece of the reigning PBA MVP through photos and autographs.

After much fanfare, Thompon unveiled a replica of his Perpetual jersey, which now hangs on the wall of the same gym where he honed his craft on the way to becoming the poster boy of the most popular team in the country.

“I’m motivated, and at the same time, I hope that I can be an inspiration to the Perpetual community,” said Thompson.

Scottie Thompson unveils his jersey No. 6, which is now retired by the University of Perpetual Help. @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/WYP0odaQNx — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) February 16, 2023

Thompson started his collegiate career at Perpetual in 2011 and gradually became one of the Altas’ key players, winning Most Improved Player the following year.

Under the tutelage of late coach Aric del Rosario, Thompson crowned himself the NCAA Most Valuable Player in 2014 after steering Perpetual to the Final Four behind his do-it-all play.

His Altas’ swan song in 2015, though, ended in despair as Thompson and Perpetual fell short of a return trip to the semifinals.

But Thompson said that bitter end to his collegiate stint served him well.

“That heartbreak became my motivation to accomplish the things that I want in life,” he said.

At the peak of his powers, the 29-year-old expressed his gratitude to Perpetual for opening its doors to him as he enjoys a successful professional career.

“These kinds of achievements only make me hungry for more,” said Thompson. – Rappler.com