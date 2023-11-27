NCAA Season 99 Final Four: Schedule, standings

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The last four teams standing, Mapua, Lyceum, San Beda, and St. Benilde duke it out for the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball championship

MANILA, Philippines – The race for the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball crown has been trimmed down to four teams, with Mapua, Lyceum, San Beda, and St. Benilde making up the semifinal cast.

Armed with a twice-to-beat bonus, top seed Mapua Cardinals ramp up their bid for their first NCAA title since 1991 as they face the St. Benilde Blazers in the Final Four.

Led by MVP frontrunner Clint Escamis, the Cardinals ended the elimination round on a sizzling six-game winning streak, while the Blazers barely reached the semifinals as the fourth seed.

In the other semifinal bracket, the second seed Lyceum Pirates look to capitalize on their win-once incentive against the No. 3 San Beda Red Lions in a bid to inch closer to their first-ever league championship.

Entering the Final Four, though, momentum favors a Red Lions side that is coming off a four-game winning streak as the Pirates lost two of their last four matches.

Here is the Final Four schedule:

Here is the final elimination round standings:

– Rappler.com