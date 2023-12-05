LIVE UPDATES: Mapua vs San Beda, NCAA Season 99 finals Game 1 – December 6

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Mapua Cardinals and the San Beda Red Lions put their red-hot winning streaks on the line as they duke it out in Game 1 of the NCAA Season 99 finals

MANILA, Philippines – And then there were two.

After beating their respective Final Four opponents, the Mapua Cardinals and the San Beda Red Lions now shift their focus on one another as they lock horns in a best-of-three finals series in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament beginning on Wednesday, December 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Both teams are riding on red-hot winning streaks coming into Game 1 on Wednesday as the Cardinals won their last seven games, while the Red Lions emerged victorious in their last six matches.

Armed with a twice-to-beat playoff bonus, the league-leading Cardinals quickly eliminated the fourth-seeded College of St. Benilde Blazers in their Final Four encounter on November 28, 78-67, to book a finals ticket for the second time in three seasons.

Mapua last entered the finals in Season 97, where it suffered a two-game sweep at the hands of the Letran Knights.

Meanwhile, it took two playoff games for the Red Lions to reach the big stage for the first time since 2019 as they had to overcome a twice-to-beat disadvantage against the No. 2 LPU Pirates.

With both teams looking to end their respective title-drought, all eyes will be on the backcourt matchup between Mapua’s top MVP candidate Clint Escamis and San Beda’s spitfire point guard Jacob Cortez.

Escamis has been nothing short of spectacular for Mapua this season, stuffing the stat sheet in almost all of the Cardinals’ matches with elimination round averages of 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and a whopping 3.8 steals.

The 5-foot-11 guard Escamis is coming off another all-around showing in Mapua’s semifinal win over CSB, putting up 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

On that same day, Cortez erupted for a career-high 28 points on 9-of-11 field goal clip, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals in San Beda’s 89-69 rout of LPU to force a rubber match.

Aside from Escamis, look for Paolo Hernandez, Warren Bonifacio, Marc Cuenco, and Jopet Soriano, among others, to step up to the plate for the Cardinals as they pursue their first championship since 1991.

On the other side, count on Jomel Puno, James Payosing, and Yukien Andrada to backstop Cortez and rise to the challenge as the once-mighty Red Lions seek to recapture their old glory and bring the title back to Mendiola after five years.

Game time is 2 pm. – Rappler.com