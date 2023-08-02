Palarong Pambansa
NCR’s David posts 2nd Palaro swimming record; Bicolano TJ Amaro resets 50m mark

JR Isaga

GOLDEN. NCR swimmer Krystal David sustains her Palaro winning streak.

MANILA, Philippines – For the second straight day in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa, 12-year-old Krystal David shattered another swimming record as she ruled the elementary girls 50m breaststroke with a golden finish of 36.51 seconds at the Marikina Sports Complex on Wednesday, August 2.

The Grade 6 phenom from the Colegio de San Agustin broke fellow NCR standout Raissa Gavino’s 2018 record of 36.63 seconds one day after she reset the 100m breaststroke mark – coincidentally also set by Gavino.

David was once again in a league of her own as the next four finishers jockeyed for position around the 38-second mark.

Meanwhile, Bicolano swimmer Albert Jose “TJ” Amaro of Naga, Camarines Sur also made Palaro history in the secondary boys 50m butterfly with a 26.14-second finish, breaking the 26.34-second record set in 2018 by Calabarzon’s Jules Mirandilla.

Calabarzon’s Kaelan Bryce Gazon also broke the 2018 threshold with a finish of 26.29 seconds, but only settled for silver to Amaro.

A handful of other swimming records have been shattered as the national sporting extravaganza nears its midway point.

David’s home region NCR, after lagging behind at third place in the first partial medal tally, is now closing in on Calabarzon’s 18-gold lead with 16 golds to its haul as of 4:50 pm on Wednesday. – Rappler.com

