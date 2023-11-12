Mama’s boy: Arvin Tolentino nets career-high as mom watches PBA game for 1st time

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOOTER. Arvin Tolentino in action for the NorthPort Batang Pier in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

NorthPort star Arvin Tolentino resets his scoring career-high, which he previously notched on the exact same date a year ago

RIZAL, Philippines – The PBA might as well declare November 12 as the Arvin Tolentino Day.

Tolentino netted a career-high 35 points on Sunday, November 12, as NorthPort enjoyed a surprising 2-0 start in the Commissioner’s Cup following a 113-103 win over Rain or Shine at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

He shot 9-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc, to reset his previous league-best of 31 points he notched on the exact same date a year ago at the same venue.

If there was anything special about this day for Tolentino, it was the fact that his mother watched him live for the first time since he started his PBA career.

“She gets nervous whenever I’m playing. I’m a mama’s boy. She does not watch me often. But today, she was here,” said Tolentino in Filipino.

Named to the Second Mythical Team for his exploits last season, Tolentino added 9 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists in an all-around effort off the bench.

He also delivered down the stretch, scoring 4 points in the win-sealing 10-4 run, including a poster dunk over defensive lynchpin Gabe Norwood.

“I’m just lucky I made that,” said Tolentino of his one-handed slam.

Tolentino deflected the credit to his Batang Pier teammates, particularly Australian import Venky Jois, who recorded a monster double-double of 30 points and 21 rebounds on top of 7 assists.

“Venky is an amazing player. Amazing attitude and character. His play is infectious,” said Tolentino.

Off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the Philippine Cup last season, NorthPort shares an early lead in the standings with fellow unbeaten teams Meralco and Magnolia. – Rappler.com