Tolentino career-high, Jois double-double lift NorthPort past Rain or Shine

RIZAL, Philippines – Arvin Tolentino turned in a career performance and Venky Jois flirted with a triple-double as NorthPort claimed a 113-103 win over Rain or Shine at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday, November 12.
Tolentino fired a career-high 35 points on top of 9 rebounds and 4 steals off the bench to power the Batang Pier to a surprising 2-0 start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.
Jois also starred in the victory with 30 points, 21 rebounds, and 7 assists, an impressive follow-up to his 43-point explosion in his outstanding PBA debut that ended in a 108-103 win over Terrafirma two days prior.
The two were crucial in the endgame after the Elasto Painters shaved a deficit as big as 19 points, 61-80, to just two possessions, 99-103, with 3:20 minutes left.
A member of Gilas Pilipinas’ title-winning crew in the Asian Games, Tolentino slammed home a dunk off a steal and converted a putback, while Jois dished out two key assists as NorthPort closed the game out on a 10-4 run.
Joshua Munzon put up 15 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals in the win, JM Calma contributed 11 points and 5 rebounds, and rookie Cade Flores – the 11th pick in the previous draft – added 10 points and 9 rebounds off the bench.
Former NBA player Dajuan Summers showed the way in the losing effort with 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals, although his game-high 8 turnovers proved costly as Rain or Shine fell to 0-2.
The Elasto Painters were on the verge of a massive comeback after Andrei Caracut trimmed their deficit to 99-103, but he turned the ball over in the next play that resulted in Tolentino putting Gabe Norwood on a poster dunk.
Another turnover, this time by Summers, paved the way for Jois to find Flores open underneath the basket as the Batang Pier restored a double-digit lead at 109-99.
Caracut had 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Leonard Santillan chimed in 15 points and 7 rebounds for Rain or Shine, which played without fourth overall selection Keith Datu (knee soreness).
The Scores
NorthPort 113 – Tolentino 35, Jois 30, Munzon 15, Calma 11, Flores 10, Chan 5, Paraiso 5, Salado 2, Ayaay 0, Amores 0, Caperal 0, Yu 0.
Rain or Shine 103 – Summers 32, Santillan 15, Caracut 13, Nambatac 11, Belga 10, Demusis 5, Borbroan 4, Asistio 3, Norwood 3, Belo 3, Mamuyac 2, Clarito 2.
Quarters: 33-26, 61-48, 83-73, 113-103.
– Rappler.com
