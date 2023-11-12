Tolentino career-high, Jois double-double lift NorthPort past Rain or Shine

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOUGH SHOT. Arvin Tolentino in action for the NorthPort Batang Pier in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Arvin Tolentino notches a career-high in points, while Venky Jois posts a 30-20 line to power NorthPort to a surprising 2-0 start

RIZAL, Philippines – Arvin Tolentino turned in a career performance and Venky Jois flirted with a triple-double as NorthPort claimed a 113-103 win over Rain or Shine at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday, November 12.

Tolentino fired a career-high 35 points on top of 9 rebounds and 4 steals off the bench to power the Batang Pier to a surprising 2-0 start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Jois also starred in the victory with 30 points, 21 rebounds, and 7 assists, an impressive follow-up to his 43-point explosion in his outstanding PBA debut that ended in a 108-103 win over Terrafirma two days prior.

The two were crucial in the endgame after the Elasto Painters shaved a deficit as big as 19 points, 61-80, to just two possessions, 99-103, with 3:20 minutes left.

A member of Gilas Pilipinas’ title-winning crew in the Asian Games, Tolentino slammed home a dunk off a steal and converted a putback, while Jois dished out two key assists as NorthPort closed the game out on a 10-4 run.

Joshua Munzon put up 15 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals in the win, JM Calma contributed 11 points and 5 rebounds, and rookie Cade Flores – the 11th pick in the previous draft – added 10 points and 9 rebounds off the bench.

Former NBA player Dajuan Summers showed the way in the losing effort with 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals, although his game-high 8 turnovers proved costly as Rain or Shine fell to 0-2.

The Elasto Painters were on the verge of a massive comeback after Andrei Caracut trimmed their deficit to 99-103, but he turned the ball over in the next play that resulted in Tolentino putting Gabe Norwood on a poster dunk.

Another turnover, this time by Summers, paved the way for Jois to find Flores open underneath the basket as the Batang Pier restored a double-digit lead at 109-99.

Caracut had 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Leonard Santillan chimed in 15 points and 7 rebounds for Rain or Shine, which played without fourth overall selection Keith Datu (knee soreness).

The Scores

NorthPort 113 – Tolentino 35, Jois 30, Munzon 15, Calma 11, Flores 10, Chan 5, Paraiso 5, Salado 2, Ayaay 0, Amores 0, Caperal 0, Yu 0.

Rain or Shine 103 – Summers 32, Santillan 15, Caracut 13, Nambatac 11, Belga 10, Demusis 5, Borbroan 4, Asistio 3, Norwood 3, Belo 3, Mamuyac 2, Clarito 2.

Quarters: 33-26, 61-48, 83-73, 113-103.

– Rappler.com