Bay Area brings backs Powell as import, shelves Nicholson

BACK IN TOW. Myles Powell returns after steering Bay Area to a 4-0 start.

The Bay Area Dragons pick Myles Powell over Andrew Nicholson as import for the rest of their PBA campaign even as both former NBA players dropped lofty numbers

MANILA, Philippines – Bay Area brings back Myles Powell as the Dragons seek to beef up their bid to clinch a twice-to-beat quarterfinal bonus in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The high-scoring guard takes the reins from former NBA veteran Andrew Nicholson with four games left in the elimination round.

Powell is expected to be the Dragons’ import for the rest of the conference after the PBA and Bay Area agreed that he and Nicholson will play four games each before the foreign team determines its permanent reinforcement.

A former player for the Philadelphia 76ers, Powell lit up the PBA as he steered Bay Area to a 4-0 start behind impressive averages of 35.8 points, 8 rebounds, and 2.8 steals.

Nicholson also put up lofty numbers despite going 2-2 with the Dragons.

The former Orlando Magic big man normed 38.5 points and 11.5 rebounds, capping his four-game run with a 50-point explosion in a loss to Meralco.

Powell returns to action on Friday, November 11, as Bay Area looks to rediscover its winning ways against Rain or Shine at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Dragons sit at solo third place with a 6-2 record. – Rappler.com