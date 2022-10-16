PBA
PBA Commissioner’s Cup

Bay Area destroys San Miguel by 26 points as Fajardo presence badly missed

Delfin Dioquino
Bay Area destroys San Miguel by 26 points as Fajardo presence badly missed

MAIN GUNNER. Andrew Nicholson dominates San Miguel to earn his first PBA win with Bay Area.

PBA Images

With six-time PBA June Mar Fajardo sidelined after undergoing a throat surgery, Bay Area mauls San Miguel from start to finish to bounce back from its first loss

MANILA, Philippines – Bay Area clobbered a San Miguel side sorely missing June Mar Fajardo in a 113-87 romp to rediscover its winning ways in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 16.

With the six-time PBA MVP sidelined after undergoing a throat surgery, the Dragons mauled the Beermen from start to finish as they bounced back from their first loss of the conference to improve to 5-1.

Guest team Bay Area saw its unbeaten run come to a screeching halt after a 111-93 blowout loss at the hands of Barangay Ginebra exactly a week ago.

But the Dragons took on the role of the punisher this time as they banked on a dominant first-half performance from former NBA veteran Andrew Nicholson, who chalked up 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Nicholson unloaded 25 points in the first two quarters alone to key Bay Area to a commanding 58-40 advantage going into the break.

That lead swelled to as big as 30 points in the third quarter off a Hayden Blankley trey, 86-56, and San Miguel never recovered.

Blankley backstopped Nicholson in scoring with 17 points to go with 9 rebounds and 2 steals, while Kobey Lam netted 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The Dragons also got 16 points from Songwei Zhu and 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks from 7-foot-5 big man Liu Chuanxing.

While Nicholson imposed his will, Beermen import Diamond Stone submitted a quiet outing of 11 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists – a far cry from his 42-point, 13-rebound explosion in a win over Rain or Shine last weel.

CJ Perez put up 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists for San Miguel, which dropped to 1-2.

The Scores

Bay Area 113 – Nicholson 39, Blankley 17, Zhu 16, Lam 16, Liu 12, Reid 6, Song 3, Ju 2, Ewing 2, Zheng 0, Yang 0, Si 0, Liang 0.

San Miguel 87 – Perez 19, Manuel 15, Stone 11, Enciso 9, Tautuaa 9, Cruz 8, Lassiter 7, Brondial 4, Zamar 3, Ross 2, Herndon 0, Canete 0.

Quarters: 28-17, 58-40, 86-58, 113-87

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.

PBA Commissioner’s Cup

Bay Area Dragons

Philippine basketball

San Miguel Beermen