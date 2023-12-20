Tyler Bey drops dimes as Magnolia spreads ball in bounce-back win over Terrafirma

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JAM. Tyler Bey in action for the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Tyler Bey dishes out a conference-high in assists as Magnolia reclaims the solo top spot after seeing its months-long winning streak snapped

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia vented its ire on Terrafirma and got back on track in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after a convincing 104-91 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, December 20.

Its unbeaten start in the conference halted by Rain or Shine over the weekend, the Hotshots raced to a commanding lead and cruised the rest of the way to improve to 8-1 and reclaimed solo top spot in the standings.

Tyler Bey starred for Magnolia with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double and showcased a new side to his game, dishing out a conference-high 7 assists.

With Bey also serving as playmaker behind guards Paul Lee (7 assists) and Jio Jalalon (6 assists), 34 of the Hotshots’ 43 field goals – or nearly 80% – came from a pass.

Lee finished with 16 points, 10 coming in the opening quarter as he canned three triples in the period to help Magnolia erect a 29-16 lead.

That lead grew almost threefold at 91-60 off a pair of Aris Dionisio free throws with under 40 seconds remaining in the third frame.

Jalalon also posted 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Ian Sangalang chalked up 18 points and 9 rebounds off the bench as the Hotshots rediscovered their groove after seeing their months-long win streak snapped.

Magnolia swept its 11-game schedule in the PBA On Tour exhibition series then opened the conference with seven straight wins before the Elasto Painters ended that run with a 113-110 win in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday.

Juami Tiongson netted 17 points and 5 rebounds to pace the Dyip, who absorbed their fifth straight loss and fell to 2-6.

No other Terrafirma player breached the 15-point mark, with Gelo Alolino scoring 13 points and import Thomas de Thaey putting up 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 steals.

The Scores

Magnolia 104 – Bey 25, Sangalang 18, Lee 16, Jalalon 13, Barroca 7, Dionisio 6, Reavis 4, Laput 4, Tratter 4, Dela Rosa 3, Corpuz 2, Murrell 2, Ahanmisi 0, Eriobu 0, Mendoza 0, Escoto 0.

Terrafirma 91 –Tiongson 17, Alolino 13, Holt 12, De Thaey 11, Gomez de Liano 11, Cahilig 7, Ramos 6, Sangalang 6, Mina 4, Go 2, Daquioag 2, Calvo 0, Camson 0, Miller 0, Carino 0.

Quarters: 29-16, 57-38, 91-60, 104-91.

– Rappler.com