Tiongson, Terrafirma trip Blackwater in battle of top picks

GUNNER. Juami Tiongson in action for the Terrafirma Dyip in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Terrafirma ends an eight-game skid dating back to last season as No. 1 pick Stephen Holt faces second overall selection Christian David for the first time in their PBA careers

RIZAL, Philippines – Stephen Holt outplayed Christian David in a battle of top two picks as Terrafirma earned a 97-87 win over Blackwater in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Wednesday, November 15.

The top selection in the previous draft, Holt still endured shooting struggles and finished with 7 points on a 2-of-6 clip but contributed 7 rebounds and 5 assists as the Dyip ended an eight-game losing streak to improve to 1-1.

Juami Tiongson carried the scoring cudgels with 25 points on top of 8 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals for Terrafirma, whose last win also came against the Bossing in the Governors’ Cup last season.

Tiongson, who narrowly missed out on the scoring title won by San Miguel star CJ Perez last season, waxed hot early and scattered 11 points as the Dyip claimed a 24-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Although Blackwater reclaimed the upper hand at 32-31 off a David three-pointer, Terrafirma used a 19-8 run highlighted by 5 points from Tiongson to grab a 50-40 lead going into the intermission and never trailed again.

Javi Gomez de Liaño provided the scoring punch off the bench with 17 points and 5 rebounds, while Dyip import Thomas de Thaey put up 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Kemark Cariño – drafted 13th overall by Terrafirma – put up 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks in another steady showing for the rookie big man.

While Holt and Cariño delivered the goods for their side, David has yet to make a splash as he scored just 5 points in 15 minutes of action.

Drafted second overall out of Butler University in the US NCAA, David averages a measly 4.3 points on 38.5% shooting through three games.

Puerto Rican import Chris Ortiz stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, but his all-around effort went for naught as the Bossing absorbed their second straight loss and fell to 1-2.

Mike Ayonayon topscored for Blackwater with 16 points, Rey Suerte had 13 points, while Mike DiGregorio and Troy Rosario fired 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Scores

Terrafirma 97 – Tiongson 25, Gomez de Liano 17, De Thaey 15, Carino 10, Camson 7, Holt 7, Ramos 4, Cahilig 3, Alolino 3, Calvo 3, Daquioag 3, Olivario 0, Go 0, Miller 0, Mina 0

Blackwater 87 – Ayonayon 16, Ortiz 15, Suerte 13, DiGregorio 11, Rosario 10, Casio 6, David 5, McCarthy 4, Hill 3, Guinto 2, Ular 2, Escoto 0, Banal 0

Quarters: 24-22, 50-40, 69-64, 97-87.

– Rappler.com