Boatwright scoring onslaught continues as streaking San Miguel reaches semis

POSTER. Bennie Boatwright in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Import Bennie Boatwright breaches the 40-point plateau for the third straight game to lift San Miguel past Rain or Shine in the quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – When Bennie Boatwright gets going, the San Miguel train keeps chugging.

Boatwright stretched his 40-point streak as the Beermen picked up their sixth consecutive win to advance to the semifinals of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, booting Rain or Shine out of the playoffs on Friday, January 19.

Not even an Elasto Painters side that won its last six matches could stop San Miguel, which claimed a 127-122 victory at the PhilSports Arena on the back of a 41-point, 10-rebound outing by the sweet-shooting Boatwright.

The American import shot a scintillating 60% from the field and drained five three-pointers as he breached the 40-point plateau for the third straight game.

“He gives us space. The defense cannot collapse on him. Bennie is a good passer. He looks for his open teammates. He is very good for us,” said Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent.

Already with 26 points in the first half, Boatwright unloaded 13 points in the pivotal third quarter as twice-to-beat San Miguel pulled away for good after a 67-67 deadlock at halftime.

The Beermen outscored Rain or Shine 42-22 in the third frame to mount a 109-89 lead, with the likes of Jericho Cruz and Terrence Romeo also contributing by scoring 7 points apiece in the period.

Cruz backstopped Boatwright with 20 points on a 7-of-10 clip and Romeo supplied 15 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds – both off the bench.

“We all know that defenses focus on Bennie. Our job is to make the right plays,” said Cruz.

Starting guard Chris Ross chimed in 14 points, June Mar Fajardo put up 13 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals, while CJ Perez added 11 points and 7 assists to send San Miguel to its fourth straight semifinal appearance.

Although buried by as deep as 103-125, the Elasto Painters got back into the game behind rookie Keith Datu and import Demetrius Treadwell only to run out of time.

Treadwell churned out a near triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists in an anticlimactic end to an impressive campaign for Rain or Shine.

A replacement import for Dajuan Summers, Treadwell breathe life into the Elasto Painters as the embattled team reached the quarterfinals despite an inauspicious 0-5 start to the conference.

Datu scored 14 points on four three-pointers in the losing effort.

The Scores

San Miguel 127 – Boatwright 41, Cruz 20, Romeo 15, Ross 14, Fajardo 13, Perez 11, Lassiter 6, Trollano 4, Tautuaa 3,

Rain or Shine 122 – Treadwell 22, Nambatac 16, Datu 14, Nocum 14, Mamuyac 13, Caracut 12, Santillan 11, Clarito 10, Belga 7, Norwood 3.

Quarters: 36-32, 67-67, 109-89, 127-122.

– Rappler.com