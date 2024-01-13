Ginebra secures twice-to-beat Comm’s Cup slot, escapes NLEX in Albay thriller

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLUTCH. Ginebra import Tony Bishop attempts a layup over the NLEX defense in the 2024 PBA Commissioner's Cup

Import Tony Bishop drains a clutch three as Ginebra rallies from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit against NLEX to lock a twice-to-beat playoff berth in Legazpi, Albay

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra took its “never say die” attitude to the jam-packed Ibalong Centrum for Recreation in Legazpi, Albay, forging a 103-99 escape of the NLEX Road Warriors to clinch a twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs on Saturday, January 13.

Digging back out of an 11-point hole, 68-79, midway through the third quarter, the Gin Kings started the payoff period capping a 12-3 run off a Nards Pinto triple to get back within a single possession, 80-82, at the 11:10 mark.

From there, both squads engaged in a nip-and-tuck showdown as Ginebra entered clutch time clinging to a 98-97 lead after an Anthony Semerad triple for NLEX with 1:42 to play.

Import Tony Bishop, however, gave the crowd favorite Gin Kings a crucial 4-point cushion after isolating and draining a contested three with 1:07 left in regulation, eventually finishing with a game-high 27 points on 12-of-16 shooting.

Ginebra then played the clock game to its favor as NLEX only managed a Deandre Williams-Baldwin dunk at the 11-second mark to get within two, 99-101, before veteran Stanley Pringle set the final score off free throws from a duty foul with 5 ticks left.

Christian Standhardinger and Jamie Malonzo backstopped Bishop with 18 and 16 points, respectively, as Pringle scored 13.

With the win, Ginebra finishes with an 8-3 record in a three-way tie at third place. San Miguel claims the third seed due to a superior quotient and at the same time pushes inferior Meralco out of the twice-to-beat race.

NLEX, at 4-7, now hopes TNT (4-6) loses its last game against Phoenix (8-2) on Sunday, January 14, so it regains its chance at a quarterfinals spot through the eighth-seed playoff.

In the losing effort, Williams-Baldwin tied Bishop with a game-high 27 points, albeit on just an 11-of-28 clip, while star recruit Robert Bolick made up for a 1-of-8 shooting night with a near triple-double of 10 points on 8-of-9 free throws, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds.

The Scores

Ginebra 103 – Bishop 27, Standhardinger 18, Malonzo 16, Ahanmisi 13, Pringle 13, J.Aguilar 6, Thompson 4, Pinto 3, Pessumal 3, Tenorio 0.

NLEX 99 – Williams-Baldwin 27, Valdez 17, Nermal 15, Semerad 14, Anthony 12, Bolick 8, Rodger 4, Miranda 0.

Quarters: 31-23, 53-54, 77-82, 103-99.

– Rappler.com