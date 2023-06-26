Quiambao, Nelle show way as La Salle sweeps San Beda for back-to-back PBA D-League titles

IN THE ZONE. Kevin Quiambao flashes his dominant form for La Salle in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Kevin Quiambao proves why he deserves the MVP award, while Evan Nelle torches his former team as La Salle clinches its second straight PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup crown

MANILA, Philippines – The EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers notched their second straight PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup crown after putting up another dominant 89-74 win over the Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda Red Lions in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals on Monday, June 26, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Kevin Quiambao, who was named the tournament MVP prior to the start of the game, proved why he was deserving of the award as he exploded for a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Green Archers.

Quiambao was on target from beyond the arc, knocking down six of his 12 three-point attempts, including four long bombs in the opening period alone.

Star point guard Evan Nelle also put on a show for La Salle in the series clincher as he filled the stat sheet with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 6 steals against his former team San Beda.

After an emphatic 26-point romp of the Red Lions in Game 1, the Green Archers rode on their momentum and threatened to pull away from San Beda early with a 32-21 lead at the 7:35 mark of the second period.

The Red Lions, though, managed to keep in step with the Green Archers, even grabbing the lead momentarily, 42-40, before Mark Nonoy sank a tough buzzer-beating triple at the end of the quarter to give La Salle a slim 43-42 halftime cushion.

San Beda’s fightback, however, proved to be short-lived as La Salle once again stepped on the gas for a 14-point separation midway through the third frame, 60-46, off back-to-back triples by Quiambao and Nonoy, which ultimately spelled the difference.

Nonoy delivered 14 points built on three triples, while Michael Phillips, the star in La Salle’s Game 1 win, posted a double-double of 12 markers and 10 boards.

For the Red Lions, Yukien Andrada scored a team-high 15 points, while Damie Cuntapay and James Payosing had 12 apiece as their top point guard Jacob Cortez was held to only 8 points on a dismal 3-of-16 shooting.

La Salle’s stifling defense also forced Cortez to commit 6 turnovers for an awful plus-minus of -20.

The Scores

EcoOil-La Salle 89 – Quiambao 26, Nelle 16, Nonoy 14, Phillips M. 12, Escandor 6, Austria 6, Gollena 4, David 4, Phillips B. 1, Nwankwo 0, Abadam 0.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 74 – Andrada 15, Cuntapay 12, Payosing 12, Gallego 9, Cortez 8, Alfaro 8, Puno 4, Tagle 2, Visser 2, Royo 2, Jopia 0.

Quarters: 27-20, 43-42, 70-58, 89-74.

– Rappler.com