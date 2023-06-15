San Beda ousts Letran, arranges title clash with La Salle in PBA D-League

TAKE CHARGE. San Beda's James Payosing grabs the rebounds during the Red Lions' semifinal game against the Letran Knights.

James Payosing waxes hot from beyond the arc as San Beda dominates Letran to advance to the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – The Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda Red Lions arranged a finals showdown with the EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup after cruising to a 79-65 win over the Wangs-Letran Knights in Game 3 of their semifinal matchup on Thursday, June 15 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

James Payosing made it rain from beyond the arc as he knocked down all his four three-point attempts to wind up with a game-high 21 points, to go along with 9 rebounds and 3 assists for the Red Lions.

Like Payosing, Damie Cuntapay flirted with a double-double of 11 points and 9 rebounds, while Yukien Andrada added 10 points in the wire-to-wire victory.

Fresh off a 74-51 demolition of the Knights in Game 2 just two days ago, the Red Lions picked up where they left off and opened the game with a quick 10-0 blast.

It was Cuntapay who set the tone for San Beda early on as he dropped 8 of his 11 points in the first quarter alone.

The Knights managed to pull within 7 points in the early stages of the second period, 15-22, but that was the closest they could ever get as the Red Lions’ lead ballooned to its largest at 21 points, 43-22, off a layup by Payosing with 2:18 to play in the first half.

Fatigue caught up with Letran in the lopsided affair as it was playing on its second game of the day and fourth game in three consecutive days as the Knights are also seeing action in another preseason league.

Kurt Reyson paced the Knights with 19 points on a dismal 4-of-17 shooting, while Deo Cuajao and Neil Guarino had 13 and 10 markers, respectively.

Although Marinerong Pilipino is fielding in a completely different lineup, the 2023 PBA D-League finals will be a rematch of last year’s championship, where La Salle captured the crown in a Game 3 blowout.

Before it turned into a school-based team, Marinerong Pilipino was led by Juan Gomez de Liaño, Kemark Cariño, and the core of the Mapua Cardinals last season.

The best-of-three finals between San Beda and defending champion La Salle will begin on Thursday, June 22.

The Scores

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 79 – Payosing 23, Cuntapay 11, Andrada 10, Alfaro 7, Jopia 7, Gallego 6, Puno 6, Visser 4, Cortez 3, Royo 2.

Wangs-Letran 65 – Reyson 19, Cuajao 13, Guarino 10, Santos 7, Tolentino 5, Morales 5, Go 4, Bojorcelo 0, Laquindanum 0, Ariar 0, Brillantes 0.

Quarters: 22-12, 46-29, 61-50, 79-65.

– Rappler.com