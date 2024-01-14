Treadwell hailed game changer as Rain or Shine rebounds from horror start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STURDY. Demetrius Treadwell in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The decision to switch imports and bring in Demetrius Treadwell has worked wonders as Rain or Shine barges into the PBA playoffs owning the longest active winning streak in the league

MANILA, Philippines – It took a single personnel change for Rain or Shine to turn its fortunes around.

The decision to switch imports and bring in Demetrius Treadwell has worked wonders as the Elasto Painters barged into the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs owning the longest active winning streak in the league.

All hope seemed lost for Rain or Shine as it dropped its first four games of the conference with original import DaJuan Summers.

That inauspicious start prompted the Elasto Painters to send Summers home and tap Treadwell, whose imposing inside presence and all-around play proved just what the team needed to put itself in the contending mix.

With the stocky Treadwell on board, Rain or Shine ended the elimination round with six consecutive victories and secured the seventh seed in the quarterfinals with a 6-5 record.

“He is like the glue of the team,” said Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao of Treadwell after their 112-111 win over Converge on Sunday, January 14.

Treadwell is not as prolific a scorer as other teams’ imports.

While his counterparts have been casually dropping 40 to 50 points, Treadwell averages 19.6 points – the second-lowest mark among active imports.

It is in the other departments, though, where Treadwell truly shines.

Treadwell averages a league-leading 18.1 rebounds and leads all imports with 5.9 assists as he ranks only behind Barangay Ginebra star Scottie Thompson (7.6 assists).

“He is exactly what we need. He is not a heavy scorer, he is not flashy. I like imports who can shoot the three, but I have no problem that he does not have an outside game as long as he is this dominant inside,” said Guiao.

Rain or Shine locals have benefited as Treadwell serves as a facilitator.

Andrei Caracut (14.9 points), Leonard Santillan (11.9), and Keith Datu (11.2) are norming in double figures, while four more – Beau Belga, Rey Nambatac, Adrian Nocum, and Jhonard Clarito – are averaging at least 8 points.

“Our locals gain confidence because they know that they cannot just rely on our import to score 40 or 50 points. It is important that they they know how to create opportunities for themselves,” said Guiao.

The Elasto Painters have not reached the semifinals for nearly five years and there is hope that Treadwell will be the one to lead them there. – Rappler.com