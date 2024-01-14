Rain or Shine enters playoffs on 6-game winning streak with escape vs Converge

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LAYUP. Beau Belga in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Rain or Shine owns the longest active winning streak in the PBA as it reaches the Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine survived a late collapse and extended its red-hot run in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with a 112-111 escape against Converge at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Sunday, January 14.

Demetrius Treadwell posted a near-triple-double of 21 points, 17 rebounds, and 8 assists, including a key bucket down the stretch that allowed the Elasto Painters to pick up their sixth straight win to end the elimination round.

Rain or Shine saw a 109-102 lead vanish when FiberXers rookie King Caralipio scored a layup and three-pointer in succession in a 6-0 blitz that pulled Converge within a whisker.

Treadwell, though, scored on the next possession with 40 seconds left to give the Elasto Painters a 111-108, which proved enough for Rain or Shine to pull through despite a couple of errors in the dying seconds.

After sinking another triple to cut their deficit to 111-112, Caralipio earned a crack at the game-winner when Gabe Norwood turned the ball over, but the PBA newcomer failed to beat the buzzer for his baseline jumper.

Beau Belga backstopped Treadwell with 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals as the Elasto Painters improved to 6-5 to secure the seventh seed in the quarterfinals.

Rain or Shine wrapped up the eliminations tied with NorthPort, but the Batang Pier clinched the No. 6 seed by virtue of winning their head-to-head matchup.

Boasting of the longest active winning streak in the league, the Elasto Painters need to overcome a twice-to-win handicap against the second seed, which will either be Phoenix or San Miguel, to advance to the semifinals.

Rookie big man Keith Datu added 10 points and 5 rebounds in the win, while former two-time MVP James Yap chimed in 9 points on a 3-of-3 shooting for his best game of the conference.

Caralipio balled out with a career-high 16 points on a perfect 7-of-7 clip in the loss that dropped Converge to 1-10.

Another FiberXers rookie saw a career-best effort go down the drain as Bryan Santos fired 18 points on a sizzling 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Import Jamil Wilson paced Converge with 26 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 blocks.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 112 – Treadwell 21, Belga 19, Datu 10, Yap 9, Demusis 8, Nocum 8, Nambatac 6, Norwood 6, Belo 5, Borboran 5, Santillan 5, Clarito 5, Mamuyac 4, Ildefonso 1, Caracut 0, Asistio 0.

Converge 111 – Wilson 26, Arana 19, Santos 18, Caralipio 16, Nieto 7, Fornilos 6, Delos Santos 6, Winston 4, Stockton 3, Melecio 3, Maagdenberg 2, Vigan-Fleming 1.

Quarters: 28-19, 55-48, 82-78, 112-111.

– Rappler.com