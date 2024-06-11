LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Meralco – PBA Philippine Cup Finals Game 4

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Meralco guns for a commanding 3-1 lead, while San Miguel aims for another equalizer in Game 4 of their thrilling best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Back in the driver’s seat.

After a stunning late-game collapse in Game 2, the Meralco Bolts are once again in control of the PBA Philippine Cup finals after gutting out a 93-89 Game 3 victory over the San Miguel Beermen.

Now up 2-1, the Bolts shoot for a commanding 3-1 lead, while the Beermen aim for another equalizer when both teams face off in Game 4 of their thrilling best-of-seven series on Wednesday, June 12, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Looking to bounce back from their disappointing Game 2 meltdown, it was Chris Newsome who took over for the Bolts late in Game 3 as he hit the clutch go-ahead triple with 34 seconds remaining.

Newsome was on a mission in Game 3, finishing with a season-high 26 points, along with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks.

Aside from Newsome, Meralco center Raymond Almazan stepped up huge on both ends of the floor, dropping a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, on top of 3 blocks.

Look for Newsome, Almazan, and other Meralco veterans such as Bong Quinto and Cliff Hodge to show the way for the Bolts anew in Game 4 as they try to move on the cusp of their first title in franchise history.

For the Beermen, expect June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez to redeem themselves after being limited to just 12 and 18 points, respectively, in Game 3.

Meralco’s frontcourt defense held the seven-time PBA MVP Fajardo to only five attempts in Game 3, while Perez shot a lowly 6-of-19 clip after erupting for 34 points in their Game 2 win.

Game time is 7:30 pm. – Rappler.com