LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Magnolia – PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals Game 5

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Looking to sustain its sensational turnaround, Magnolia shoots for a third straight win and a 3-2 lead against San Miguel in Game 5 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Has Magnolia decoded San Miguel?

That question will be answered as the Hotshots shoot for a third straight win and a 3-2 lead in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals when they tangle with the Beermen in Game 5 at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 11.

Beaten by 32 points combined in the first two games of the best-of-seven affair, Magnolia has flipped the script, tying the series at 2-2 after limiting San Miguel to under 90 points in each of their last two encounters.

Game 3 and Game 4 marked the only times the Beermen got contained to under 90 points after averaging 106.8 points in their previous 17 games – a run capped by 11 straight wins.

The way the Hotshots turned the series around has given head coach Chito Victolero something to be proud of, but he is far from satisfied.

“We just tied the series. Nothing to celebrate. Just need to prepare hard for the next game,” said Victolero.

“I like the effort. I like the aura of my team. We’re doing well right now, offensively and defensively. We’re still the underdogs for this series.”

Magnolia aims to share the wealth anew after five players scored in double figures in Game 4, with Tyler Bey dropping 26 points to show the way for locals Mark Barroca (14), Paul Lee (14), Ian Sangalang (13), and Jio Jalalon (10).

San Miguel, meanwhile, hopes that high-scoring import Bennie Boatwright will rediscover his touch after being held to a conference-low 16 points in Game 4.

Game time is 6:15 pm. – Rappler.com