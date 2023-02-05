STEP UP. Dominick Fajardo shines for the Cavitex Braves in the PBA 3x3.

Dominick Fajardo shows the way for Cavitex as the Braves capture their fourth leg title overall in the second PBA 3x3 season

MANILA, Philippines – Cavitex broke through in the Third Conference of PBA 3×3 by topping Leg 4 at Robinsons Novaliches on Sunday, February 5.

Dominick Fajardo churned out 11 points and 5 rebounds to show the way for the Braves in the finale as they hacked out a 19-15 victory over Pioneer ElastoSeal to capture their fourth leg title overall in the second season.

The Katibays led 5-4 early before Cavitex uncorked a 14-7 run built on 7 points from Fajardo to erect a commanding 18-12 advantage with under two minutes remaining.

Jorey Napoles and Bong Galanza capped the stretch with back-to-back buckets as the Braves only needed to milk the clock to preserve the win and bag the top purse of P100,000.

Napoles finished with 4 points and 8 rebounds, Galanza added 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals, while Tzaddy Rangel chimed in 2 points and 2 rebounds.

After missing out on a podium finish in the two previous legs, Cavitex redeemed itself this time by eliminating Leg 3 champion Barangay Ginebra and runner-up Platinum Karaoke in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Reggie Morido had 6 points and 2 assists for Pioneer ElastoSeal, which settled for P50,000.

Meanwhile, TNT pocketed P30,000 as it secured third place with a 20-18 win over Platinum Karaoke led by Samboy de Leon and Luis Villegas

De Leon led the Tropang Giga in scoring with 6 points, while Villegas stuffed the stat sheet with 5 rebounds, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. – Rappler.com