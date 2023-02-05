MANILA, Philippines – Cavitex broke through in the Third Conference of PBA 3×3 by topping Leg 4 at Robinsons Novaliches on Sunday, February 5.
Dominick Fajardo churned out 11 points and 5 rebounds to show the way for the Braves in the finale as they hacked out a 19-15 victory over Pioneer ElastoSeal to capture their fourth leg title overall in the second season.
The Katibays led 5-4 early before Cavitex uncorked a 14-7 run built on 7 points from Fajardo to erect a commanding 18-12 advantage with under two minutes remaining.
Jorey Napoles and Bong Galanza capped the stretch with back-to-back buckets as the Braves only needed to milk the clock to preserve the win and bag the top purse of P100,000.
Napoles finished with 4 points and 8 rebounds, Galanza added 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals, while Tzaddy Rangel chimed in 2 points and 2 rebounds.
After missing out on a podium finish in the two previous legs, Cavitex redeemed itself this time by eliminating Leg 3 champion Barangay Ginebra and runner-up Platinum Karaoke in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.
Reggie Morido had 6 points and 2 assists for Pioneer ElastoSeal, which settled for P50,000.
Meanwhile, TNT pocketed P30,000 as it secured third place with a 20-18 win over Platinum Karaoke led by Samboy de Leon and Luis Villegas
De Leon led the Tropang Giga in scoring with 6 points, while Villegas stuffed the stat sheet with 5 rebounds, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. – Rappler.com
