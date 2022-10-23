BACK-TO-BACK. Almond Vosotros and TNT repeat over J&T Express for another PBA 3x3 crown.

TNT captures its third leg title in the second PBA 3x3 season and prevents J&T Express from getting over the hump

MANILA, Philippines – TNT reasserted its mastery over J&T Express in the second PBA 3×3 season to rule the sixth and final leg of the First Conference with a 21-17 final win on Sunday, October 23, at Robinsons Antipolo.

Almond Vosotros delivered a game-high 12 points and notched the game-winning free throws with three seconds left as the Tropang Giga captured their third leg title of the conference and denied the Express their first crown.

J&T also went up against TNT in the Leg 5 finale, absorbing a 21-13 loss.

Their rematch proved no different as the Tropang Giga held off the surging Express with a win-clinching 4-0 run powered by Vosotros and Samboy de Leon.

Joseph Sedurifa and J&T erased a five-point deficit and knotted the score at 17-17 before De Leon knocked down a two-pointer and Vosotros nailed the title-sealing foul shots.

De Leon delivered 4 points, while Lervin Flores put up 4 points and 9 rebounds as TNT claimed the top prize of P100,000 and earned the distinction as the favorites for the grand final.

The Tropang Giga, who missed the podium just once in six legs, topped the tour standings with 510 points.

Sedurifa chalked up 8 points, while Marvin Hayes posted 5 points for the Express, who failed to get over the hump as they settled for second place for the third time.

J&T still pocketed P50,000.

Meanwhile, Cavitex secured third place for the second straight leg with a 19-17 win over Meralco.

Bong Galanza caught fire for 11 points as the Braves – the second leg titlists – bagged P30,000 with their fourth podium finish of the conference. – Rappler.com