Magnolia sustains hot run, dumps Rain or Shine for 4th straight win

Jio Jalalon and import Antonio Hester shine on all fronts as Magnolia extends its streak after losing its first three games of the conference

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia banked on the usual suspects and extended its hot streak in the PBA Governors’ Cup following a 112-97 win over Rain or Shine at the PhilSports Arena on Wednesday, February 22.

Jio Jalalon and import Antonio Hester shone on all fronts for the Hotshots, who nailed their fourth straight victory after losing their first three games of the conference.

Earning the Best Player honors for the second straight game, Jalalon finished with 19 points to go with 8 rebounds and 4 assists as he helped set the tone in the rout that saw Magnolia lead 33-19 at the end of the first quarter.

Jalalon then scored a floater with five minutes left that gave the Hotshots their biggest advantage of the game at 106-83.

Hester chalked up a monster double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds on top of 5 assists and 2 steals as he has yet to lose a game since coming in as a replacement import for Magnolia.

Paul Lee also starred in the win with 19 points and 5 assists, while Mark Barroca continued his stellar play off the bench with 19 points and 5 rebounds.

While the Hotshots’ top players delivered, Russel Escoto rose to the occasion and put up 10 points and 8 rebounds as he helped mitigate the absence of Ian Sangalang, who missed his sixth straight game due to an undisclosed illness.

Calvin Abueva added 4 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks for Magnolia, which climbed to sixth place.

Greg Smith produced 15 points and 4 rebounds in his return to action, but the Elasto Painters still witnessed their two-game winning streak snapped.

The American import sat out their win over Terrafirma last week after failing to obtain clearance from his former Dominican Republic team.

Santi Santillan recorded 14 points and 7 rebounds, while Nick Demusis tallied 11 points and 6 rebounds in the loss as Rain or Shine slid to 2-5.

The Scores

Magnolia 112 – Jalalon 19, Lee 19, Barroca 19, Hester 17, Escoto 10, Dela Rosa 8, Reavis 6, Dionisio 6, Abueva 4, Wong 2, Zaldivar 2, Mendoza 0.

Rain or Shine 97 – Smith 15, Santillan 14, Demusis 11, Yap 9, Belga 9, Caracut 9, Ildefonso 8, Asistio 6, Norwood 5, Nambatac 5, Mamuyac 4, Clarito 2, Ponferrada 0.

Quarters: 33-19, 53-44, 91-77, 112-97. – Rappler.com