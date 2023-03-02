Trollano shatters 3-point mark, steers NLEX in rout of Terrafirma with career game

BEST GAME. Don Trollano plays like a man on a mission for NLEX.

Don Trollano plays the game of his life as he breaks the PBA record for most consecutive three-pointers made in a game in a dominant NLEX win

MANILA, Philippines – Don Trollano produced a performance for the ages and steered NLEX to a 142-125 rout of Terrafirma in the PBA Governors’ Cup that set a bunch of records at the Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, March 2.

Trollano erupted for a career-high 44 points – also a franchise-high for locals – after a scintillating 9-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc as he shattered the PBA record for most consecutive three-pointers made in a game.

Missing his first trey in the opening quarter, the 31-year-old gunner knocked down all of his next 9 triples in a sizzling shooting display that saw him sink 17 of his 23 field goals for an ultra-efficient 73% clip.

Trollano buried his ninth triple with under five minutes left that gave NLEX a 131-105 lead to break the previous mark of 8 straight three-pointers shared by Allan Caidic (1991), Renren Ritualo (2005), and Von Pessumal (2019).

Already with 17 points at the half, Trollano took it up a notch and erupted for 24 points in the third quarter alone as the Road Warriors built a 110-87 cushion on the way to their seventh win in 10 games.

Former NBA player Wayne Selden also dominated with 38 points on a 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc on top of 8 assists and 6 rebounds to hike his record with NLEX to 3-3 since replacing Jonathon Simmons.

Selden and Trollano accounted for two-thirds of the Road Warriors’ triples as NLEX went 23-of-39 from long distance to tie San Miguel (2018) and TNT (2008 and 2009) for most three-pointers made by a team in a game.

The two fell short from becoming the first teammates to score at least 40 points each in the same game since Caidic and Terrance Bailey exploded for 42 and 45 points, respectively, for Presto in the 1991 Third Conference.

NLEX also banked on its other stars to bolster its bid for a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals as Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser put up a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds with 2 blocks.

Kevin Alas added 15 points and 4 rebounds in the lopsided victory.

Trollano was not the only local to catch fire as Dyip guard Juami Tiongson churned out a career-high 38 points on a 14-of-26 shooting to go with 5 assists and 5 steals.

However, Tiongson saw his scoring clinic go down the drain, with Terrafirma crashing to its fifth straight loss for a 2-7 record.

Jordan Williams posted 29 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks in the losing effort.

The Scores

NLEX 142 – Trollano 44, Selden Jr. 38, Ganuelas-Rosser 19, Alas 15, Paniamogan 6, Nieto 5, Rosales 4, Pascual 4, Miranda 3, Doliguez 2, Semerad 2, Gabo 0, Ighalo 0.

Terrafirma 125 – Tiongson 38, J.Williams 29, Cahilig 17, Gabayni 13, Ramos 5, Cabagnot 5, Calvo 4, Camson 4, Gomez de Liano 3, Daquioag 3, Alolino 2, Ferrer 2, Mina 0.

Quarters: 31-27, 66-49, 110-87, 142-125.

– Rappler.com