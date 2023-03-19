Brownlee, Ginebra crush import-less NLEX to set up semis clash with San Miguel

Justin Brownlee turns in another all-around performance without a single turnover as Barangay Ginebra whips NLEX, which sorely misses import Wayne Selden

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra picked apart an NLEX crew that played without an import and advanced to the semifinals of the PBA Governors’ Cup after a 127-93 blowout at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 19.

Justin Brownlee churned out 31 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals without committing a turnover in 38 minutes as he stamped his class against the Road Warriors, who sorely missed the presence of Wayne Selden.

Selden sat out with a midfoot sprain, an injury that ultimately doomed NLEX in its bid to force a do-or-die clash against twice-to-beat Ginebra.

Without Selden, the Road Warriors eventually crumbled after trailing by just a whisker at the end of the first quarter, 17-18, and the Gin Kings took control thanks to Brownlee and Jamie Malonzo.

Brownlee and Malonzo dropped 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the second quarter as the two outscored the entire NLEX team in the period to help Ginebra mount a comfortable 56-36 halftime cushion.

Malonzo finished with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals, while Best Player of the Conference frontrunner Christian Standhardinger also shone for the Gin Kings with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

Jeremiah Gray chalked up a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in the victory and Scottie Thompson chimed in 10 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals as Ginebra arranged a best-of-five semifinals with San Miguel.

Von Pessumal fired 12 points, including the triple that gave the Gin Kings their biggest lead of the game at 106-68 with nine minutes left.

Sean Anthony paced the Road Warriors with 16 points and 5 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 127 – Brownlee 31, Standhardinger 20, Malonzo 20, Gray 15, Pessumal 12, Thompson 10, Mariano 10, Pringle 5, Pinto 4, Onwubere 0, R. Aguilar 0, David 0.

NLEX 93 – Anthony 16, Alas 15, Trollano 14, Ganuelas-Rosser 14, Rosales 11, Semerad 10, Miranda 7, Doliguez 4, Nieto 2, Pascual 0, Gabo 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 56-36, 93-62, 127-93.

– Rappler.com