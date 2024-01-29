‘Next chapter’: James Yap secures release from Rain or Shine

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG GAME. James Yap in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

Two-time PBA MVP James Yap parts ways with Rain or Shine after seven seasons with the franchise

MANILA, Philippines – PBA star James Yap secured his release from Rain or Shine as he looks to “begin the next chapter” of his life.

The two-time PBA MVP on Monday, January 29, announced that he is parting ways with the Elasto Painters after seven seasons with the franchise.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided to end my journey as an Elasto Painter,” Yap wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I have truly appreciated all those who have supported me during this time and thank you for making me part of your family for seven years.”

After a stellar 12-year stint with the Purefoods franchise that saw him win seven PBA championships, including a rare Grand Slam in the 2013-14 season, Yap got dealt to Rain or Shine in exchange for Paul Lee in 2016.

“Big Game James” remained a contributor in his first few years with the Elasto Painters, although his playing time and production dwindled over the last couple of seasons, especially after he came back from his political hiatus.

The 41-year-old took a leave of absence for over a year as he ran and won as councilor in San Juan City before returning to action in 2023.

After signing a pair of one-conference deals, Yap requested his release from Rain or Shine.

“I also want to extend my gratitude to the team’s management for graciously approving my request for release and allowing me to move forward to begin the next chapter in my life,” said Yap.

Yap, though, did not mention whether he is retiring, signing with another PBA team, or taking his act elsewhere.

In his final conference with the Elasto Painters, Yap averaged 5 points and 1 rebound in just three appearances in the Commissioner’s Cup this season. – Rappler.com