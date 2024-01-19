James Yap undecided as PBA future hangs in balance

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG GAME. James Yap in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Turning 42 years old in a month, James Yap says he has yet to decide on his retirement as Rain or Shine suffers another early playoff exit

MANILA, Philippines – As far as James Yap is concerned, his PBA future remains in the balance.

The third oldest active player in the league, Yap said on Friday, January 19, that he has yet to decide on his retirement after Rain or Shine got the boot in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Yap, who is turning 42 in February, signed only a one-conference deal in September and is now at a career crossroads as he determines whether he will continue his legendary career highlighted by a pair of MVP plums.

“I have no decision yet,” said Yap in Filipino when asked about his next plan.

Yap, who currently serves as councilor in the 1st District of San Juan, missed action for over a year due to his political aspirations before he returned to PBA action in the Governors’ Cup last season.

The four-time Finals MVP, though, has seen a dip in playing time since his comeback.

He played just three games in the Commissioner’s Cup this season and sat out a 127-122 loss to San Miguel on Friday as the Elasto Painters crashed out of the quarterfinals.

In his three appearances this conference, Yap averaged 5 points on a 42% shooting.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao welcomed the possibility of Yap returning for another conference, but said it will ultimately be the decision of the management whether the team wants to bring back the veteran guard.

“The only problem is you will have to choose between giving that slot to a younger guy – even his minutes – or giving it to him and expecting him to produce,” said Guiao.

“It is also something that we have to evaluate, if his contributions outweigh the opportunities that you can give to the younger guys for them to improve.”

The Elasto Painters take a break before they gear up for the Philippine Cup in March. – Rappler.com