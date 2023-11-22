Javi Gomez de Liaño bags PBA Player of the Week plum as Terrafirma off to promising start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GUNNER. Javi Gomez de Liaño in action for the Terrafirma Dyip in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup

Javi Gomez de Liaño bags the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors as Terrafirma wins back-to-back games for the first time in two years

MANILA, Philippines – A sizzling start to the PBA season by Javi Gomez de Liaño has worked wonders for Terrafirma.

Gomez de Liaño bagged the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period of November 15 to 19 after steering the Dyip to back-to-back wins in the Commissioner’s Cup.

The eighth pick in the PBA Draft last season, Gomez de Liaño put up 24 points, 5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in wins over Blackwater and NLEX as Terrafirma earned consecutive victories for the first time in two years.

He delivered a career-high 31 points on top of 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals against the Road Warriors in a 113-112 win on November 18 that saw the Dyip claw back from a 16-point hole.

Before that, Gomez de Liaño netted 17 points and 5 rebounds in a 97-87 triumph over the Bossing on November 15.

A former gunner of Gilas Pilipinas, Gomez de Liaño shot 57% from the field and 58% from three-point country in those two games as Terrafirma improved to 2-1 after opening the conference with a narrow loss to NorthPort.

Gomez de Liaño became the first Dyip player to win the Player of the Week award since his teammate Juami Tiongson bagged the award in the 2021 Philippine Cup.

He bested Tiongson, Magnolia’s Mark Barroca, Jio Jalalon, and Paul Lee, and Phoenix’s Tyler Tio and Jason Perkins for the weekly honor given by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat. – Rappler.com