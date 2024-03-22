No-surrender Lassiter gives 3-Point Shootout another shot with eye on breakthrough crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LET IT FLY. Marcio Lassiter in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

BACOLOD, Philippines – San Miguel guard Marcio Lassiter needs nothing more to prove his status as one of deadliest marksmen to grace the PBA, but a Three-Point Shootout crown would be a welcome addition to his trophy collection.

Lassiter eyes a breakthrough win in the PBA All-Star Weekend side event as he gives the Three-Point Shootout another shot on Saturday, March 23, at the University of St. La Salle gym here.

“You always want to get one as a shooter,” said the 36-year-old Lassiter, the second-oldest participant among the 12 entries after two-time champion James Yap.

“If I get one, I think I’ll be done. I’ll let the next guy get the next one. I’m definitely going to be shooting for it like I always do every year.”

Lassiter continues to climb the all-time three-pointers list, rising to the fifth spot in February behind No. 1 Jimmy Alapag, No. 2 Allan Caidic, No. 3 LA Tenorio, and No. 4 Yap.

Yet somehow, the Three-Point Shootout title has eluded Lassiter, who joins the contest for the fifth consecutive edition and eighth overall after unsuccessful attempts in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023.

Last year, Lassiter almost got the job done only to finish as runner-up to defending champion Paul Lee.

“Maybe I just need a defender to guard me, honestly. Maybe that is the key – for someone to get close to me and guard me,” Lassiter quipped.

“Last year was one of my closest ones. I hope I could just build off of that. Just come out and put another good showing. It is obviously for the fans. Fans I guess love to see me keep coming back.”

Momentum is on the side of Lassiter as he enjoys one of his best shooting seasons.

Knocking down 9 of his 11 three-point attempts through two games in the Philippine Cup, Lassiter averages a scintillating 49.5% from long range this season.

But capturing that elusive Three-Point Shootout plum is expected to be a tall order for Lassiter, with Lee of Magnolia bent on defending his throne and Yap of Blackwater determined to capture his third title before his fellow Negrenses.

Also in contention are deadshots Arvin Tolentino (NorthPort), Calvin Oftana (TNT), Kenneth Tuffin (Phoenix), and Robbie Herndon (NLEX), among others.

Lassiter, though, knows he is his own biggest enemy.

“Every year you got good shooters. These are guys who are just like me who are catch and shoot. Some are rhythm shooters. Just depends on how the ball bounces sometimes,” he said.

“Mainly just got to focus on myself. I know all of us can win it. Any given night. So I’m just going to focus on myself, make sure I get good quality shots and just let the ball do its thing.”

The PBA is staging two versions of the Three-Point Shootout this year: one for guards and one for bigs. – Rappler.com