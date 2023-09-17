‘Great fit’: Maverick Ahanmisi joins Ginebra

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VETERAN. Maverick Ahanmisi in action for Converge during the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

Maverick Ahanmisi inks a deal with Barangay Ginebra as a free agent after his contract with Converge expired last PBA season

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra acquired another star as Maverick Ahanmisi signed with the PBA powerhouse, adding depth to a Gin Kings backcourt currently missing key players.

Ahanmisi inked a deal with Ginebra as a free agent after his contract with Converge expired last season, which saw him post career numbers as arguably the FiberXers’ best local.

Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone said on Sunday, September 17, that Ahanmisi is a timely addition, with veteran guard LA Tenorio, who’s undergoing cancer treatment, still unsure on the date of his return, and sophomore gunner Jeremiah Gray out with a knee injury.

“He was a great fit with the loss of Miah and the uncertainty of LA at this point. He seemed extremely excited to be joining Ginebra,” said Cone.

Ahanmisi averaged 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals last season, helping Converge reach the playoffs in all of the three conferences.

He shone particularly in the Governors’ Cup, where he normed 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 steals.

News of Ginebra signing Ahanmisi came after the FiberXers selected former La Salle star guard Schonny Winston as the No. 9 pick in the PBA Rookie Draft on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4 Winston, a formidable scorer during his two-season stint in the UAAP, is expected to fill the void left by Ahanmisi.

As Ahanmisi joins the Gin Kings, Cone said he is excited about pairing the Filipino-American guard with reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson and Stanley Pringle.

“We look forward to the trio of Scottie, Stanley, and Maverick playing together,” said Cone. – Rappler.com