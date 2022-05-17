NLEX trading Murrell, Hill to Converge for 1st-round pick

NEW TEAM. Tyrus Hill (right) is the first player from the recent PBA Draft to get traded.

Coach Yeng Guiao says the trade is the best way for NLEX to recoup the first-round pick it gave up for Justin Chua

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX is set to let go David Murrell and Tyrus Hill in order to acquire a first-round pick in the next PBA Draft from Converge.

Road Warriors head coach Yeng Guiao said they pulled the trigger on the deal to recoup the first-round pick they traded away to Phoenix for Justin Chua.

“We feel that our present lineup is competitive enough and the opportunity to draft in the first round next year is the best direction for our future,” said Guiao.

“This is the best way to recover that pick we gave up for Justin.”

NLEX pulled off a surprise in the recent draft as it used the No. 7 pick on Hill, a player who has not seen action in the local basketball scene over the past two years. (FULL LIST: 2022 PBA Season 47 Draft)

Hill played for Adamson and La Salle in the UAAP.

Meanwhile, Murrell got selection by the Road Warriors as the No. 20 pick in the draft last year.

The former UP player suited up for NLEX for four games in the previous Governors’ Cup, where he averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds. – Rappler.com