Rey Nambatac to Blackwater waiting for PBA trade approval

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOUBLE TEAM. Rey Nambatac in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

After signing James Yap, Blackwater aims to secure the services of Rain or Shine guard Rey Nambatac through a trade

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater is on the verge of acquiring another player from Rain or Shine.

After signing two-time PBA MVP James Yap, the Bossing are in the process of securing the services of Elasto Painters guard Rey Nambatac in exchange for a first-round pick.

Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy said on Wednesday, February 14, that the trade is just waiting approval from the PBA.

If the deal pushes through, Nambatac will bid his first PBA team goodbye, with Rain or Shine selecting the former Letran star seventh overall in the 2017 Draft.

He is expected to help fill the void left by Baser Amer, who joined NLEX after his contract with the Bossing expired at the end of their Commissioner’s Cup campaign in January.

Nambatac finished the Commissioner’s Cup with averages of 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 12 games, helping the Elasto Painters reach the quarterfinals.

Coming off another disappointing conference that saw them rack up a 1-10 record in the Commissioner’s Cup, Blackwater has been enhancing its backcourt unit, starting with the addition of Yap.

Yap secured his release from Rain or Shine and inked a deal with the Bossing. – Rappler.com