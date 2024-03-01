Stephen Holt resets PBA career-high as Terrafirma opens PH Cup with rout of Converge 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TAKE CHARGE. Terrafirma's Stephen Holt goes for a shot against Converge in the PBA Philippine Cup.

‘At the end of the day, I’ve been a pro for 10 years, playing in high-level leagues. The work is always going to show,’ says top rookie Stephen Holt as he explodes for 27 points

MANILA, Philippines – Hard work pays off for Stephen Holt and the rest of the Terrafirma Dyip.

After finishing the previous conference on an eight-game losing streak, Holt and the Dyip opened their PBA Philippine Cup Campaign on a high note as they took down the Converge FiberXers, 107-99, at the Araneta Colisuem on Friday, March 1.

Holt, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 PBA Draft, picked up right exactly where he left off last conference as he exploded for a new PBA career-high of 27 points on 12-of-19 shooting, to go along with 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals.

The 32-year-old Filipino-American forward surpassed his previous mark of 26 points, which he set in Terrafirma’s final game of the Commissioner’s Cup against the Meralco Bolts last January 12.

“I just wanted to build off my performance over my last game last conference against Meralco,” said Holt.

“Coming into the offseason, I just went straight to work. I stayed in Manila, I didn’t go back to the United States, I didn’t go on vacation. I was in the gym every single day until we started training.”

“At the end of the day, I’ve been a pro for 10 years, playing in high-level leagues. The work is always going to show.”

Aside from Holt, Converge had no answers for Terrafirma’s star point guard Juami Tiongson, who sizzled for a game-high 30 points on 10-of-21 clip from the field.

Three more players scored in double figures for the Dyip, with Isaac Go putting up 13, while Gelo Alolino and Javi Gomez de Liaño adding 10 each.

After being on top by as many as 24 points, 76-52, midway through the third quarter, Terrafirma saw its lead cut down to just 6, 101-95, off a layup by Converge big man Justin Arana with 1:51 left in the game.

The FiberXers had two opportunities to inch closer and pull within a single possession late in the fourth quarter, but three-point attempts by King Caralipio and Mike Nieto failed to hit the mark.

Tiongson then sealed the win for the Dyip with layup in transition with just 39 seconds remaining.

Arana and Alec Stockton led Converge in the losing cause with 18 points apiece.

Rookies Schonny Winston and Bryan Santos chipped in 17 and 14 markers, respectively, for the FiberXers, who are aiming for a better showing this conference after a 1-10 finish in the Commissioner’s Cup.

The Scores

Terrafirma 107 – Tiongson 30, Holt 27, Go 13, Gomez de Liaño 10, Alolino 10, Sangalang 9, Calvo 6, Ramos 2, Cahilig 0, Camson 0, Mina 0.

Converge 99 – Winston 18, Arana 18, Stockton 17, Santos 14, Fornilos 8, Ambohot 7, Melecio 5, Balanza 5, Zaldivar 3, Maagdenberg 2, Caralipio 2, Nieto 0, Delos Santos 0, Fleming 0.

Quarters: 27-21, 56-44, 86-75, 107-99.

– Rappler.com