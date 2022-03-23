Brownlee, Ginebra pull away late vs NLEX to nail 1-0 semis lead

BIG LOSS. Barangay Ginebra still pulls off a win despite seeing Japeth Aguilar go down with a calf injury.

Barangay Ginebra keeps NLEX scoreless for more than five minutes in the fourth quarter as it completes its comeback from a 16-point hole

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra put on the clamps against NLEX down the stretch to claim a 95-86 win and a 1-0 lead in their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, March 23.

Breaking a 78-78 deadlock, the Gin Kings kept the Road Warriors scoreless for more than five minutes in the fourth quarter and rode on a 15-0 run as they completed their comeback from a 16-point hole.

Justin Brownlee paced Ginebra with 27 points, with 16 coming in the second-half turnaround, to go with 14 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals.

LA Tenorio also produced all-around numbers in the win with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Scottie Thompson continued his stellar play with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists.

It was Thompson who sparked their fourth-quarter breakaway as he scored 4 straight points to give the Gin Kings an 82-78 advantage before the rest of the team chimed in 11 more unanswered points.

Kevin Alas ended the NLEX scoring drought with a layup with a minute remaining, 80-93, but it was already too late for the Road Warriors to mount a fightback.

Despite the win, Ginebra saw one of its best players go down as Japeth Aguilar sustained a calf injury with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 95 – Brownlee 27, Tenorio 19, Thompson 15, Tolentino 11, Standhardinger 10, Chan 7, J.Aguilar 4, Pinto 2, Onwubere 0, Caperal 0, Enriquez 0.

NLEX 86 – Clark 30, Alas 17, Semerad 8, Quinahan 8, Trollano 6, Paniamogan 5, Nieto 4, Chua 3, Rosales 3, Varilla 2, Ighalo 0.

Quarters: 23-29, 43-45, 70-64, 95-86

– Rappler.com