TNT boosts title quest in PH Cup with addition of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser

Former top pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser lands at TNT after a three-team trade involving NLEX and Blackwater

MANILA, Philippines – TNT beefed up its frontline to boost its title quest in the upcoming PBA Philippine Cup after acquiring big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser through a three-team trade involving NLEX and Blackwater.

The PBA on Monday, February 26, approved the deal that sent the former No. 1 overall pick to the Tropang Giga – his third team since he joined the league in 2022.

Initially, the Road Warriors shipped Ganuelas-Rosser back to the Bossing – the team that drafted him – in exchange for Ato Ular, Yousef Taha, and a future first-round pick.

Blackwater then dealt the 6-foot-6 stalwart to TNT for Jaydee Tungcab, Justin Chua, and a future first-round selection.

“His time as a Road Warrior will forever be cherished and we wish him the best of luck with his next team. Brandon will always hold a special place in the NLEX family,” said team governor Ronald Dulatre.

Ganuelas-Rosser owns career averages of 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks through four conferences in the league – three with the Road Warriors and one with the Bossing.

He will reunite with Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes, who called the shots when Ganuelas-Rosser and Gilas Pilipinas reclaimed the gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in May.

The All-Filipino conference will come off the wraps on Wednesday, February 28. – Rappler.com

