Troy Rosario admits feeling ‘disappointed’ in self after TNT-Blackwater trade

Troy Rosario admits feeling 'disappointed' in himself, like he 'failed' after TNT shipped him to Blackwater in the controversial Calvin Oftana trade

MANILA, Philippines – Troy Rosario was one of the key pieces involved in the recent three-team trade among TNT, Blackwater, and NLEX that rocked the PBA landscape just a few days before the start of the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

A longtime core member of the Tropang Giga’s loaded teams for the last seven years, the former No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft admitted that he did not exactly handle the news of the transaction well that sent him to the Bossing and away from immediate title contention.

“At first, I couldn’t believe it. I was disappointed in myself because what the trade looked like to me was that I failed myself,” Rosario told reporters in Filipino after Blackwater’s embarrassing 46-point opening day loss to guest team Bay Area Dragons.

The one-time champion and four-time All-Star was unable to suit up for the Bossing’s first game as he continues to nurse injuries and get back to game shape after a grueling 2022 Philippine Cup finals where TNT fell in seven games to eventual champion San Miguel.

“But I’m a professional and I need to adjust quickly,” Rosario continued. “It doesn’t matter that I came from a TNT culture always in playoff contention then down to Blackwater where it’s not the case. My mindset is whenever I step on the court – practice or game – I just give my best.”

As he admitted that he was already used to being in trade rumors well before the actual transaction took place, the former NU standout is now just focused on providing much-needed veteran leadership for a Blackwater side that has not made the playoffs since the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

“I can bring my experience after playing for TNT and Gilas, and I’ve been playing for quite some time now,” he said.

“What I learned from those teams, from guys like Jayson [Castro], Kelly [Williams], Ryan [Reyes], hopefully I can bring to this team for the new guys.”

According to Blackwater head coach Ariel Vanguardia, Rosario is expected to debut for the Bossing on Saturday, September 24, against the Phoenix Fuel Masters. – Rappler.com