Vault champ: Eldrew Yulo nails junior gold in Asian championships

WINNER. Eldrew Yulo in action in the 2023 Batang Pinoy.

Eldrew Yulo rules the vault in the junior level of the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships, right after his older brother Carlos captured two gold medals in the senior division

MANILA, Philippines – If his older brother can do it, so can Eldrew Yulo.

Yulo captured a gold medal in the junior level of the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as he reigned supreme in the vault on Sunday, May 19.

Posting an average of 14.433 points, Yulo ruled the event for his first title in the continental showpiece after settling for silver in the previous edition in Singapore.

Last year, Yulo – the younger brother of two-time world champion Carlos – narrowly missed out on the vault gold via a tiebreaker.

But this time, Yulo stamped his class in the eight-man final with a pair of impressive vaults that netted him 14.7 and 14.166 points after also topping the qualifier in the apparatus.

Kazakhstan’s Altynkhan Temirbek bagged silver with 14.183 points and Uzbekistan’s Sarvar Abulfaizov clinched bronze with 13.766 points.

China’s Wang Chengcheng, who bested Yulo last year, placed a distant sixth with 13.433 points.

Yulo emerged victorious after his older brother Carlos snagged a pair of golds in the individual all-around and floor exercise.

The younger Yulo has been on a roll as he also copped two golds and three silvers in the Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships in Colombia less than a month ago in April. – Rappler.com