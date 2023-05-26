PH looks to ‘do better than last time’ in ASEAN Para Games

THEIR TURN. Filipino para athletes take the spotlight in the ASEA Para games.

Team Philippines aims to exceed its performance from the previous ASEAN Para Games, where it finished fifth overall with 28 golds, 30 silvers, and 46 bronzes

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines banks on 172 differently abled athletes for a better showing in the ASEAN Para Games, which will run from June 3 to 9 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Also composed of 45 coaches, Team Philippines looks to exceed its performance from the previous edition last year in Surakarta, Indonesia, where it finished fifth overall with 28 golds, 30 silvers, and 46 bronzes.

“It’s hard to say how many medals,” ASEAN Para Games chef de mission Walter Torres told Radyo Pilipinas 2 when asked about the Philippines’ target haul. “It’s basically a promise to do better than last time.”

Over 2,000 para athletes from 11 participating nations will duke it out in 14 sports, which includes para athletics, para swimming, powerlifting, para table tennis, para badminton, football five-a-side, football seven-a-side, para judo, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, goalball, para chess, and boccia.

Para esports completes the roster of sports as a demonstration event.

The likes of gold medalists Ernie Gawilan and Ariel Joseph Alegarbes (para swimming), Sander Severino (para chess), and Jerrold Mangliwan (para athletics) are expected to lead the Philippines’ campaign together with veteran powerlifter Adeline Dumapong, a five-time ASEAN Para Games champion.

Alegarbes will serve as the Philippines’ flag bearer in the opening ceremony.

“It’s palpable that our para athletes are really excited to compete and travel to Phnom Penh, Cambodia,” said Torres.

Torres, though, said the regional meet goes beyond the result of the games.

“Our fight in the ASEAN Para Games is not only about winning, but also about breaking down barriers and inspiring others to strive for their dreams,” said Torres.

“Our para athletes have persevered to reach their dreams, not only for themselves, but also for our nation.” – Rappler.com