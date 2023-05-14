Dethroned Gilas Women hold off Thailand, brace for silver-medal match 

ON TARGET. Gilas Women's Angelica Surada goes for a shot against Thailand.

After seeing their three-peat gold-medal hopes come to an end, Gilas Pilipinas Women take care of business against Thailand before their virtual second-place match versus Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Women survived a second-half scare by Thailand to emerge victorious in their penultimate game, 82-70, in women’s basketball of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

After leading by double figures most of the first half, Gilas Women started off slow in the third period and saw their 8-point halftime lead, 46-38, cut to just a single possession, 49-47, with 6 minutes to play in the quarter.

Gilas Women managed to regain their bearings and pushed their lead back to twin digits, 64-53, at the end of the third salvo, before Thailand came roaring back once again, trimming the deficit to just 5, 63-68, at the 6:39 mark of the final frame.

Unfortunately for Thailand, Afril Bernardino took over and quickly responded with a personal 6-0 run to stretch the Philippines’ lead once more to 11, 74-63, and put the Thais away for good.

Bernandino showed the way for Gilas Women – who improved to 4-1 – with 18 points on an efficient 9-of-11 shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Khate Castillo, the star in Gilas’ 116-58 annihilation of Vietnam on Saturday, May 13, added 11 points built on three treys, while Janine Pontejos and Jack Animam chipped in 10 each.

Rattiyakorn Udomsuk paced Thailand in the loss with a game-high 22 points.

Gilas Women – who saw their three-peat gold-medal hopes come to an end after Indonesia remained unbeaten at 5-0 – will look to take home the silver medal when they face Malaysia in their final game tomorrow, May 15 at 12 pm, Manila time.

Unlike in men’s play, the women’s division features a round-robin, no-playoff tournament, thus awarding the gold to the team with the best record. – Rappler.com