Robinson, Escueta lead 7 top collegiate coaches in press corps awards

MANILA, Philippines – From the sidelines to the center stage.

La Salle’s Topex Robinson and San Beda’s Yuri Escueta lead the champion coaches who will be honored by the Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) in its annual Awards Night presented by San Miguel Corporation at Discovery Suites Manila in Ortigas on Monday, June 17.

But unlike the previous years, the press group will also recognize the outstanding mentors in the UAAP and NCAA volleyball and women’s basketball.

Joining Robinson and Escueta – who both steered their squads to surprise title runs in men’s basketball – are Haydee Ong of UST women’s basketball, and volleyball coaches Dante Alinsunurin and Norman Miguel of NU, Perpetual’s Sammy Acaylar, and St. Benilde’s Jerry Yee.

Robinson will be feted with the UAAP Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year (COTY) after steering La Salle to the Season 86 title at the expense of the University of the Philippines to snap a seven-year drought.

Escueta, meanwhile, will be the NCAA Men’s Basketball COTY after guiding San Beda to the Season 99 chip against all odds. Escueta and the Red Lions pulled off the unthinkable, winning the whole tourney despite being the underdogs as the third seed against Mapua in the finale.

Ong will be hailed as the UAAP Women’s Basketball COTY after steering the Growling Tigresses to their first UAAP title in 16 years, ending the seven-peat reign of no less than the National University Lady Bulldogs.

The CPC will also honor the stellar rise of volleyball coaches in both collegiate leagues for the first time in the grand ceremony backed by Discovery Suites as official venue partner and Jockey as minor sponsor.

NU’s coach Dante Alinsunurin will be named the UAAP Men’s Volleyball COTY for winning a dynastic four-peat with the Bulldogs following a sweep of the UST Golden Spikers in the finals.

His counterpart, Norman Miguel, will take home the UAAP Women’s Volleyball COTY plum for bringing the Lady Bulldogs back to the promised land after missing out on the championship last year at the hands of La Salle. Miguel pushed NU back to the crown in dominant fashion, sweeping the Golden Tigresses in the process.

The NCAA had no shortage of coaching greatness as well, with Acaylar of Perpetual Help winning the NCAA Men’s Volleyball COTY. Acaylar showed his mettle in the coaching post after pushing the Altas to an 11-0 sweep all the way to the NCAA Season 99 crown for their fourth straight title.

Yee, on the other hand, will be the NCAA Women’s Volleyball COTY for authoring the College of St. Benilde’s three-peat, highlighted by a 40-and-counting wins in a row. – Rappler.com