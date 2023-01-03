Last dance: Adamson’s ‘King Falcon’ Jerom Lastimosa stays for final UAAP year

Adamson star guard Jerom Lastimosa spurns pro offers overseas for one last year with the Soaring Falcons this upcoming UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Jerom Lastimosa is set on repaying his gratitude in full to Adamson University by committing to his final playing year this upcoming UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, as first reported by Tiebreaker Times and reposted by the university’s Facebook page on Tuesday, January 3.

Despite having offers to play professionally overseas, the 24-year-old guard is opting to play out his swansong collegiate campaign for one last shot at an ever-elusive finals berth following multiple Final Four heartbreaks.

With Lastimosa back in the fold, head coach Nash Racela will once again have a solid contending core that includes Lenda Douanga, AP Manlapaz, Joem Sabandal, Cedrick Manzano, and the highly anticipated Eli Ramos – the younger brother of Gilas Pilipinas standout Dwight Ramos.

In his last foray in the UAAP in Season 85, Lastimosa captivated fans at San Marcelino and beyond by fighting through a dislocated right foot and leading the Falcons to a magical Final Four run capped by a heroic stand in a fourth-seed playoff against the loaded but hurting La Salle Green Archers.

Although Adamson got annihilated in the semifinals by the eventual champion Ateneo Blue Eagles, Lastimosa did enough to earn the full respect of his peers and even got Racela’s endorsement to be considered for future national team pools.

In his penultimate collegiate season, the pride of Dumaguete finished with averages of 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steal – finishing just slightly outside the Mythical Five ranks. – Rappler.com