LIVE UPDATES: NU vs UST, UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball finals – May 11

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Battle-tested NU looks to strike first in its third straight UAAP women's volleyball finals appearance, while big-hearted UST aims to gain a head start in the pinnacle of its 14-year title search

MANILA, Philippines – A new champion will be crowned at the conclusion of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament as the last two contenders, the NU Lady Bulldogs and the UST Golden Tigresses, go all-in on their respective title bids this Saturday, May 11, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Following a captivating ouster of former champion La Salle in the semifinal, the title-starved Tigresses are gunning for their first golden finish in 14 years with an undersized, yet big-hearted core of rookie MVP candidate Angge Poyos, captain libero Detdet Pepito, Cassie Carballo, and Reg Jurado.

Proving that hustle trumps height, UST rolled to a three-game winning streak of Taft’s vaunted Lady Spikers to prove a point that it is ready to scale the UAAP’s peak once again.

Coming back for a third straight finals, meanwhile, is the tried and tested NU trifecta of former rookie MVP Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon, and Lams Lamina, with sophomore spiker Vange Alinsug and veteran blocker Sheena Toring rising on time as formidable backups.

Shellshocked with a Final Four Game 1 sweep loss to big underdog FEU, the Lady Bulldogs have been slapped back to reality in timely fashion ahead of their finals return, as evidenced by their 25-13, 27-25, 25-15 bounce-back Game 2 destruction of the Lady Tamaraws.

Both sides can go the distance or make quick work of their foes. Both have MVP-caliber leaders in their midst. Both have shown the desire to win for their schools, whatever the cost.

Will the finals-tested Lady Bulldogs come out thrashing out of the gate, or will the Golden Tigresses land the first big cut? First serve is around 4 pm. – Rappler.com