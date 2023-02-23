FEU Tamaraws hope to change fortune with new recruits

PROSPECT. Guard John Godinez will have three playing years with the FEU Tamaraws.

After missing the UAAP Final Four for the first time after eight seasons, the FEU Tamaraws aim to beef up their roster under new head coach Denok Miranda

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws made moves to strengthen the team’s goal of returning to the UAAP men’s basketball Final Four in the first two seasons of new head coach Denok Miranda.

Far Eastern University athletic director Mark Molina confirmed to Rappler on Wednesday, February 22, that the Tamaraws recruited Filipino point guard John Godinez from the United States; expect to have current juniors standout JR Pasaol in the seniors division; and look to elevate foreign student-athlete Mouhamed Faty to the main roster this year.

Godinez, 22, stands at 5-foot-10 and will have three years of playing eligibility beginning in Season 87. He grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, played for Parkville High School, and competed for the Notre Dame College Falcons and Caldwell Cougars in US NCAA Division II basketball.

His commitment to FEU was also confirmed by his handler, coach Erik Quintana of Familia Basketball.

A shifty guard with shooting capabilities, Godinez averaged 7.4 points and 2.3 assists in 19.9 minutes a contest while shooting 46% from the field and a team-leading 46% from downtown during the 2021-2022 season, his best.

Pasaol, on the other hand, is currently FEU’s leading scorer in the UAAP Season 85 boys’ high school tournament, averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.5 steals a contest while shooting 37.5% from three-point range. The Baby Tams are tied with NU for second place in the league standings at 10-2.

The younger brother of former UAAP superb scorer Alvin Pasaol of University of the East, JR is playing his final high school campaign with FEU but is still a Grade 11 student, which means he will spend Season 86 training with the program’s Team B then make his seniors’ debut in Season 87.

The arrival of Godinez and Pasaol will alleviate the future departure of LJay Gonzales, who will play his final eligible year in Season 86.

Key holdovers such as Patrick Sleat and Xyrus Torres are also expected to remain with FEU, according to Molina, who added that former head coach Olsen Racela has yet to accept or reject a new role with the program.

As far as replacing Pat Tchuente, the Tamaraws will utilize Faty, a 6-foot-11 big man from Senegal who previously played with Team B and was designated as a reserve player for the main lineup.

Faty will have one season of playing eligibility, with FEU already in the advanced stages of bringing in his successor for that integral position.

The Tamaraws – who saw their league-best streak of eight straight Final Four stints come to and end last season – plan to compete in an upcoming pocket tournament in Davao next month where teams such as Adamson and DLSU are also expected to participate. – Rappler.com