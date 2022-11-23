Adamson ends FEU’s UAAP-best 8 straight Final Four berths; Lastimosa sizzles

Jerom Lastimosa – still recovering from a dislocated right foot – shocks the UAAP world with a 23-point eruption in just 16 minutes as Adamson eliminates FEU from Final Four contention

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons kept themselves in the thick of the UAAP Season 85 Final Four race by ending the league-best eight straight playoff appearance streak of the FEU Tamaraws off a 75-70 escape at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, November 23.

Jerom Lastimosa, who came off a 32-second appearance last game and is still recovering from a dislocated right foot, shocked everyone in attendance with a 23-point explosion in just 16 minutes off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting and 5-of-8 from three.

Big man Lenda Douanga had one of his best offensive games of the season with 18 points on a perfect 8-of-8 clip plus 7 rebounds and a staggering plus-minus of +31 to help Adamson rise to an even 6-6 record, in a fourth-place tie with La Salle.

Coming off a horrific first-quarter start where they missed their first 16 shots and trailed by as many as 25 points, 2-27, the Tamaraws somehow still found their groove in the second quarter and charged ahead with a 24-6 comeback to get within 26-33 with 1:56 left in the half.

Thanks to this offensive resurgence, FEU stayed locked in until the very end. Even as Lastimosa’s timely triples helped Adamson mount a 67-55 advantage with 4:24 left in regulation, the Tamaraws again got within striking distance with a 9-2 swing, capped by a Bryan Sajonia three, 64-69, at the 1:31 mark.

Despite its best efforts, FEU failed to find that one key stop in the clutch as Adamson simply played the free throw game until the very end.

Jorick Bautista paced the sorry loss with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three in 22 minutes off the bench, while Chiolo Añonuevo scored 13 with 9 boards, 5 assists, and 2 blocks as the Tamaraws skidded down to a 4-9 slate.

Adamson now holds winning momentum as it faces the NU Bulldogs in another crucial match on Saturday, November 26, 11 am, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Meanwhile, FEU will aim to end its elimination round on a high as it faces the also-ran UST Growling Tigers in a non-bearing 1 pm match.

The Scores

Adamson 75 – Lastimosa 23, Douanga 18, Manzano 10, Sabandal 6, Colonia 4, Hanapi 3, Yerro 3, Jaymalin 3, Torres 2, Barasi 2, Manlapaz 1, Barcelona 0, Flowers 0, Fuentebella 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

FEU 70 – Bautista 14, Anonuevo 13, Sajonia 11, Alforque 8, Sleat 5, Gonzales 5, Torres 4, Tchuente 4, Ona 4, Celzo 2, Bagunu 0, Gravera 0, Songcuya 0.

Quarters: 27-4, 39-30, 58-46, 75-70.

– Rappler.com