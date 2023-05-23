Fil-Am guard Geremy Robinson Jr. transfers to UST

MANILA, Philippines – Former La Salle Green Archers recruit Geremy Robinson Jr. has found a new home after transferring to the UST Growling Tigers, he confirmed to Rappler on Tuesday, May 23.

The Filipino-American Robinson, a 6-foot-2 combo guard, will have four years of playing eligibility with UST beginning Season 87 in 2024.

The 21-year-old enrolled at La Salle last year but was designated as a reserve player for the Green Archers in Season 85 and was not included in the official lineup.

Robinson left the Green Archers shortly following the arrival of new head coach Topex Robinson, as well as some new La Salle recruits.

He will now have an opportunity to earn playing time under returning UST mentor Pido Jarencio, who aims to steer the Growling Tigers back to the UAAP men’s basketball Final Four.

“I chose UST because I like their playing style and I have trust in Coach Pido to help me improve both on and off the court. He’s definitely one of the legends out here, and I’ve heard great things about him, which I believe,” Robinson told Rappler.

Robinson also mentioned that rising college basketball star Nic Cabañero, arguably the most dynamic player in UST’s basketball program currently, played a role in bringing him to España.

“Nic was also a big reason why I came to UST. He told me about everything and I was interested. We had conversations before I came to UST, and he was very intriguing and welcomed me with open arms,” Robinson explained.

“PBA legend Danny Seigle was also instrumental in my decision to come here. He made the calls for me, and I’m extremely grateful for his support. I can’t thank him enough.”

Robinson also trained with UE, CSB, and NU before ultimately deciding on UST, where the culture feels like a “family.”

“I get along well with everyone here, so it’s a great welcoming atmosphere. They took me in with open arms, and I couldn’t be more grateful for it.”

Geremy Jr., the son of former PBA import Geremy Robinson, previously averaged 19 points and 8 boards per game in high school while leading Moanalua in Hawaii to a second straight OIA championship and a state tournament appearance, according to Hawaii Prep World and KHON news.

Robinson Jr. was a two-time Star-Advertiser boys’ basketball all-state selection and received interest from a handful of NCAA Division I universities before eventually committing to La Salle.

The senior Robinson, a 6-foot-3 standout from the University of Hawaii, played in the Philippines for M. Lhuillier, Spring Cooking Oil, and FedEx/Air 21. – Rappler.com