LIVE UPDATES: La Salle vs NU, UAAP Season 86 Final Four – November 25

The La Salle Green Archers aim to advance to the finals for the first time since 2017, while the NU Bulldogs look to stay alive and force a rubber match

MANILA, Philippines – Riding on a red-hot eight-game winning streak, the La Salle Green Archers shoot for a quick entry to the finals when they lock horns with the NU Bulldogs in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, November 25, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The second-seeded Green Archers, led by MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao, are armed with a twice-to-beat advantage heading into this highly anticipated playoff matchup after finishing the elimination round with an 11-3 record, capped by a momentum-boosting 72-69 win over their archrival Ateneo Blue Eagles last Saturday, November 18.

Expect Quiambao to once again be at the forefront of the Green Archers’ attack as they gun for their first finals appearance since Season 80 in 2017.

The sophomore big man Quiambao averaged an impressive all-around stat line of 16.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6 assists for La Salle in 14 games played in the elimination round, including two triple-double performances.

Aside from Quiambao, La Salle will also need its veteran guards Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy to come up big and steady the ship for the Green Archers as they go up against NU’s gritty floor generals in Kean Baclaan and Steve Nash Enriquez.

The Bulldogs failed to force a triple-tie and a playoff for the No. 2 spot that comes with twice-to-beat bonus after falling to the UP Fighting Maroons, 79-57, in their final game of the elimination round last Sunday, November 19.

Look for Baclaan and Enriquez to deliver huge bounce-back performances for the Bulldogs after being held to just 3 and 2 points, respectively, in their previous outing.

NU’s main gunner Jake Figueroa, who is averaging 12 points and close to 7 rebounds per contest, must also rise to the occasion as the Bulldogs hope to stay alive and drag the Green Archers into a rubber match.

Game time is 6 pm. – Rappler.com