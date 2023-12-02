LIVE UPDATES: UP vs La Salle, UAAP Season 86 finals Game 2 – December 3

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – End or extend?

The UP Fighting Maroons look to close it out, while the the La Salle Green Archers aim to fight another day as they lock horns in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, December 3.

Another win will propel UP to its second championship in three seasons, with the stacked Maroons building a dynasty.

With the way UP clobbered La Salle in its dominant Game 1 win, a sweep of the best-of-three affair is not improbable.

Harold Alarcon showed the way in the 97-67 rout with 21 points, while soon-to-be Rookie of the Year winner Francis Lopez churned out a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.

There were other heroes, with JD Cagulangan and Gerry Abadiano adding 11 and 10 points, respectively, and five more scoring at least 5 points for the Maroons.

“Our mission is to get two wins. Now, we got the first win and we got one more win we need,” said Lopez.

But the Archers have proven they are capable of bouncing back.

After losing to UP in the first round, La Salle went on to win its next nine games, sweeping the second round and crushing NU in the Final Four to reach the championship round for the first time since 2017.

The Archers, though, need their stars to redeem themselves.

Runaway MVP winner Kevin Quiambao got limited to a season-low-tying 11 points in Game 1, while Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy were contained to 8 and 5 points, respectively.

“We know what championship basketball is all about. We know what it takes. We just have to really be prepared,” said La Salle head coach Topex Robinson.

Game time is 4 pm. – Rappler.com