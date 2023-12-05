LIVE UPDATES: UP vs La Salle, UAAP Season 86 finals Game 3 – December 6

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The UP Fighting Maroons and the La Salle Green Archers duke it out in a winner-take-all Game 3 as they vie for the UAAP crown

MANILA, Philippines – UP and La Salle will go for all the marbles.

The Fighting Maroons and the Green Archers duke it out in a winner-take-all Game 3 as they vie for the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball crown at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, December 6.

Battling for the fifth and final time this season, the two teams have yet to win consecutive games against each other.

UP won the first-round clash before La Salle bounced back in the second round, a victory that sparked a nine-game winning streak.

The Maroons then drew first blood in the best-of-three title series with a 30-point rout in Game 1, but the Archers returned the favor with a resounding 22-point triumph in Game 2.

Eyeing a second championship in three seasons, UP hopes to keep the trend of alternating wins, having not lost back-to-back games this year.

And their worst loss of the season should be enough to light a fire under the Maroons.

La Salle, meanwhile, aims to clinch successive wins just like the last time it got beaten by UP as it shoots for its first UAAP crown since 2016.

“Winning a championship is going to be hard. We’re playing against the top college team in the country right now,” said Archers head coach Topex Robinson.

“Come Game 3, obviously there is going to be a lot of work. We know UP is going to come out with guns blazing.”

Game time is 6 pm. – Rappler.com