Lastimosa erupts for career-high 29 as Adamson escapes reeling La Salle in OT

Adamson star guard Jerom Lastimosa resets his UAAP scoring career-high with another herculean effort in an overtime squeaker against struggling La Salle

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – In one of the most entertaining games so far in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament, the Adamson Soaring Falcons escaped by the skin of their teeth against the La Salle Green Archers in an 86-84 overtime showdown at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Saturday, October 22.

Star guard Jerom Lastimosa shrugged off his well-known status as one of the league’s top marked men and carried the Falcons anew with a career-high 29 points on 10-of-23 shooting to go with 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

Joshua Yerro and Cedrick Manzano both scored 13, while big man Lenda Douanga chipped in a 13-point, 10-rebound line made all the more special with a huge overtime-forcing three reminiscent of his Season 82 game-winning triple against the NU Bulldogs in 2019.

Thanks to Douanga’s cold-blooded shot to force extra time, the Falcons got another shot to take over in the clutch, and veteran forward Vince Magbuhos responded in kind by drilling a wide-open go-ahead trey at the 1:52 mark for the 86-84 lead.

La Salle had its chances to either tie or retake the advantage, but CJ Austria’s blank trip from the line with 49.4 ticks left spelled the beginning of the end as Evan Nelle’s layup later in the final possession also clanked off to seal the Archers’ fate for good.

“It was a well-fought game. Actually, the ones who benefit, really, are the fans just watching that game. It was our second overtime game, I think, this season,” said Adamson head coach Nash Racela.

“Right after regulation, we reminded the players that we should have learned our lesson from that previous overtime game against UP, where we forced the overtime, but first couple of minutes, we slacked off, and that’s why we lost that game to UP.”

Kevin Quiambao had one his best games yet in the UAAP seniors division with 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in the sorry loss that pushed La Salle outside the top four to a share of fifth with Adamson at 3-4 to end the first round.

League-leading scorer Schonny Winston and Mythical Five member Michael Phillips shot 17 apiece as Austria added 16 points before ultimately wasting his scoring line with his last two missed charity shots.

The Scores

Adamson 86 – Lastimosa 29, Douanga 13, Yerro 13, Manzano 13, V. Magbuhos 8, Jaymalin 4, Flowers 4, Sabandal 2, Colonia 0, Torres 0, Fuentebella 0, Barasi 0.

La Salle 84 – Quiambao 20, M. Phillips 17, Winston 17, Austria 16, Nelle 9, Manuel 2, Cortez 2, Nonoy 1, B. Phillips 0, Abadam 0, Nwankwo 0, Macalalag 0.

Quarters: 18-18, 39-40, 60-59, 79-79 (reg.), 86-84).

– Rappler.com